Rachel Crooks Challenges Donald Trump To Release Video Tapes Supporting His Sexual Assault Denial

Donald Trump lashed out at Rachel Crooks over allegations he sexually assaulted her, she challenged the president to release security video to back his denials.

Sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump are nothing new. In truth, the allegations made against Trump by former Trump Tower employee Rachel Crooks are not new either. Crooks alleges that she was “forcibly kissed” by Trump when she worked at Trump Tower back in 2006, something that President Trump strongly denies. It would also be fair to say that Trump’s denials, and claims that he has never met the women he is alleged to have assaulted, are not new either.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, back in December, Trump took to Twitter to claim that sexual assault allegations against him were “fake news.” In his Twitter message, Trump claimed that he had never met the women who were accusing him. Those claims were swiftly debunked when People magazine published a picture of President Trump with his arm around reporter Natasha Stoynoff, one of his accusers.

As reported by the Guardian, President Trump launched another Twitter tirade yesterday after the Washington Post ran a front-page story highlighting the allegations made by Rachel Crooks. In his Twitter posts, Trump denied ever having met Crooks, and asked, “who would do this in a public space with live security cameras running?” The president went on to claim that his accusers are “taking money” to make up the accusations against him.

A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

….cameras running. Another False Accusation. Why doesn’t @washingtonpost report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me? One had her home mortgage paid off. Only @FoxNews so reported…doesn’t fit the Mainstream Media narrative. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Rachel Crooks Fights Back, Challenging Trump To Release The Video Footage

As reported by CNN, Rachel Crooks is determined to have her story listened to, and she fought back by publicly challenging President Trump to release the security camera footage. Ms. Crooks, who is running for office in Ohio, also branded the president “a liar.”

Please, by all means, share the footage from the hallway outside the 24th floor residential elevator bank on the morning of January 11, 2006. Let’s clear this up for everyone. It’s liars like you in politics that have prompted me to run for office myself. https://t.co/ir7EEKoXRU https://t.co/GmkkZ5jUc7 — Rachel Crooks for Ohio (@RachelforOhio) February 20, 2018

Speaking to CNN’s Don Lemon, Crooks later said that she thought that President Trump should have “more important” things to do than spending his time on Twitter attempting to discredit her story.

“I would think as our president he would have more important things to do than tweet at me and try to discredit my story.” “I know what’s true, he knows what’s true and I think he should be afraid of that.”

Andrew Harnik / AP Images

Donald Trump And Stormy Daniels: The Story That Just Won’t Die

Rachel Crooks allegations against Donald Trump were not the only story that the Washington Post ran about the president’s alleged sexual misdemeanors yesterday. They also claimed that “being awful to women” is part of President Trump’s “brand.” They highlight the $130,000 “hush money” payment that Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen paid to adult movie star Stormy Daniels, to keep details of their alleged affair out of the news during Trump’s election campaign.

The Washington Post story also cites claims made last week by The New Yorker which alleges that President Trump also paid off former Playboy model Karen McDougal. As with Stormy Daniels, it is alleged that Trump used “an elaborate system of confidentiality agreements and side payments” to buy McDougal’s silence.

Dennis Van Tine / AP Images

There is, of course, a common thread to the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal allegations. History shows us that allegations of extra-marital affairs can cause irreparable damage to a politicians reputation, but as President’s Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon discovered cover-ups can lead to impeachment.

Perhaps the difference between Donald Trump and the previously impeached presidents is that the allegations against Trump relate to his behavior before he took office. However, President Trump could yet discover that attempts to cover up past behavior could lead to impeachment if he is found to have done so whilst holding the office of President of the United States.