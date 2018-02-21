Jennifer Aniston Reportedly To Keep $500,000 Diamond Ring After Split From Justin Theroux, Reports ‘People’

Jen is reportedly entitled to keep an eight-carat diamond ring worth $500,000, reports People.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s split shock the entertainment world just like the separation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie did in 2016. Ever since the announcement that Jen and Justin are not living together and decided to part their ways for good, many reports have surfaced online giving away the insight of their lives. A report from People recently suggested that after Jen’s split with Justin, she is reportedly entitled to keep an eight-carat diamond ring worth $500,000.

We Are The Millers movie actress and Tropic Thunder movie co-writer announced their plans to divorce earlier this month. In a joint statement sent to The Associated Press by Jennifer and Justin’s publicist, Stephen Huvane, revealed that to end the marriage was a mutual decision which they both made at the end of last year.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

According to an LA-based attorney and certified law specialists David Glass, the 49-year-old Friends TV series starlet is “legally entitled” to keep her eight-carat emerald ring, which is said to be worth half a million dollars. The specialist revealed to People that irrespective to their prenuptial agreement, the engagement ring pre-dates the official wedding ceremony, and therefore the actress, who was previously married to Brad Pitt, is entitled to keep the ring.

“As long as the parties get married, then the recipient keeps the engagement ring.”

As Jennifer’s fans know this for a fact that after dating for almost a year, Justin proposed Jennifer on August 10, 2012, and presented her with an enormous diamond ring. Jennifer previously revealed during her interview that she has never been a diamond girl and when Justin presented her with such a massive ring, it took her some time to get used to it.

Apart from the diamond ring, the former couple is believed to have kept their properties under their own names. David Glass further revealed that since Jen and Justin have kept their properties, which include Jen’s L.A. estate ($21 million) and Justin’s NYC apartment, under their own name, the only property which is going to be divided will be the property or assets that they bought under their joint names.

“It is likely that because they are both high-income earners with their own careers that their prenup also protected earnings from during the marriage, as separate property,” added Glass, who is not involved with Jennifer and Justin’s official separation.

As of now, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s representatives have not officially revealed any statement about the ownership of the eight-carat engagement ring.