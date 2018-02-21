‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan & Abigail Share A Kiss

Stefan DiMera will finally lock lips with his brother's wife, but there's a twist.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) are finally going to share a kiss. The pair have been dancing around their attraction for one another since Stefan came to Salem. However, the kiss won’t be what Stefan was hoping for.

According to Soap Central, Stefan and Abigail will lock lips in an upcoming episode. However, the make-out session will not be one that Stefan has prepared for. There are a lot of questions surrounding Abigail’s recent behavior, and he’ll want to stop the kiss as it’s happening.

As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Abigail is suffering from a personality disorder that has caused her to morph into Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) without even knowing it. Abigail’s alter ego has been causing a lot trouble in Salem, and is even responsible for killing Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Now, Abigail/Gabi will set her sights on Stefan.

When Abigail transforms into Gabi, she knows that Stefan is on to her, so she’ll head to his bedroom in hopes of seducing him into keeping quiet. However, Stefan won’t be fooled, and he’ll actually be worried about Abigail. However, when Abby’s husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), knocks on the door, things are sure to get interesting. Days of Our Lives fans will see Chad become very suspicious of Stefan and likely Abigail as well. He knows that Stefan has a thing for his wife, and he’ll warn his half-brother to keep his distance from her. However, Stefan will be intrigued by what’s going on with Abby.

Eventually, it seems that Stefan will have to tell Chad what he has witnessed Abigail do. Days of Our Lives fans will likely see the two brothers work together in hopes of getting Abby the help she obviously needs as well as keeping her out of prison. In addition, when they find out that Abby is responsible for Andre’s death, they will also want to make sure that Gabi Hernandez’s name is cleared of any wrong doing.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.