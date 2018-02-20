Brandon Putman Of ‘Meet the Putmans’ Faces Felony Machine Gun Possession Charge, According To ‘Starcasm’

Brandon Putman, the second oldest son on the show Meet the Putmans, is reportedly in a bit of trouble with the law, and Starcasm has all the details.

Brandon Putman is facing charges of possession of an unregistered firearm, illegal transfer of a firearm, and illegal possession of a machine gun, according to Starcasm, all of which started from a visit to a machine shop. He allegedly spoke to the Progressive Tool and Machinery in Elkton and wanted them to make a part that could be used to convert his semi-automatic AR rifle to a fully automatic one. He actually wanted them to make 10 duplicates of the part that he brought into them. According to the report, it was the owner who contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regarding Putman’s request.

Meet the Putmans is a reality show that documents the lives of the 26 members of the Putman family who all live in the same house in Pigeon, Michigan. If you have seen the show, then you know that a lot of children live in the Putman house. It turns out that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives actually raided the house recently. This had to be frightening for the children if they were all home when it went down.

Brandon Putman is out of jail now. He posted a bond of $10,000 and was released on Thursday. If he ends up being convicted, he could go to prison for up to 10 years and have to pay a fine of up to $250,000.

For now, Brandon Putman and TLC are staying quiet about the incident. TLC doesn’t take legal issues lightly, though. They have actually canceled shows over legal issues in the past, but it was nothing similar to what is going on with Brandon.

Fans can’t wait for more of Meet the Putmans, and hopefully, it will be back on TLC again soon. This trouble with the law could end up causing a few problems for the show and the fans would hate to see it go.