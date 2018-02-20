‘Black Panther’ Stars Micheal B. Jordan And Lupita Nyong’o Caught Getting Flirty, According To ‘TMZ’

The actors have not commented on the romance rumors, but fans would love to see them get together in real life.

Things are reportedly getting a little steamy between Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. While Black Panther continues to crush it in the box office, Nyong’o and Jordan were caught getting extra flirting behind the scenes. Is there a romance in the works?

According to TMZ, the Marvel stars were caught flirting in a dressing room before their interview on The View. Nyong’o was spotted gently caressing Jordan’s face before making him drop down and give her a solid push-up. Jordan apparently lost a bet and must do push-ups whenever Nyong’o says so. The dressing room session, meanwhile, comes amid rumors that the two are romantically involved.

Last week, Nyong’o and Jordan were spotted getting a little cozy at several promotional events. This includes getting handsy at NY Fashion Week. The actors have not commented on the romance rumors, but fans would love to see them get together in real life.

That said, inside sources claim that the two are only flirting to promote the film. And with Black Panther already raking in $235 million over opening weekend, their tactic is clearly working.

Jordan plays the villain of the movie, Erik Killmonger, while Nyong’o stars as Nakia, a warrior and girlfriend of Chadwick Boseman’s King of Wakanda, T’Challa. While it’d be great to see the two get together, Jordan and Nyong’o have been very secretive about their dating lives.

Back in January, Jordan revealed that he’s not seeing anyone at the moment, while Nyong’o completely sidestepped the question and explained that she doesn’t talk about her romantic life.

“You can ask, but you definitely won’t get an answer,” the actress shared. “There have been rumors and rumors and rumors about my love life. That’s the one area that I really like to hold close to my heart.”

Nyong’o was last linked to Mobalaji Dawodu, an editor at GQ. It is unknown if they are still dating.

Although they probably won’t get a clear answer from Jordan and Nyong’o, fans would love to see the pair hook up.

In fact, fans took to Twitter this week and made it clear that a lot of people are shipping Jordan and Nyong’o. But what are the chances that they’ll start dating?

It is undeniable that Jordan and Nyong’o share a special chemistry in front of the cameras. The two have been doing promotional work for Black Panther over the past few months and have had plenty of adorable moments together.

Apart from dressing room push-ups, the two arrived at the PyeongChang Olympics together and smiled big for the cameras. They also shared birthday wishes on social media, couldn’t stop touching each other during a Sirius XM Radio Town Hall interview, and held each other’s arms during the Black Panther premiere in London.

If Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan aren’t dating, they are doing a great job making it seem so.