Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ Has A Not-So-Hidden Message For President Donald Trump

"Black Panther" is tearing up the worldwide box office, but it sent another clear message as well.

Marvel and Disney have another absolutely huge hit on their hands as Black Panther is tearing up the box office and breaking records around the world. If anyone is talking about a film right now, it is for Black Panther, and it’s hard to argue about its success when it is putting up numbers like that. Now, people are beginning to dissect it for its Easter Eggs and post-credits scene which actually has an indirectly direct message for President Donald Trump.

The movie’s story does offer up the tale of King T’Challa aka Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) which interestingly fits well in today’s world. One of the main plot points is if the empowered nations of the world should help those in need and take in refugees who can’t survive elsewhere.

This is something that many in the world can relate to as it fits in well with what is happening in society today. A lot of viewers will see numerous similarities to political issues that are in the news every single minute, but there is one scene which is a bit more obvious and delivers a strong message.

For those who have not yet seen Black Panther, there are spoilers ahead. If you don’t want to find out what happens, you’ll want to stop reading now.

Matt Kennedy / Marvel Studios

As always with movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), there are some additional scenes after the film is over. The post-credits scene is one that lends more to the MCU continuing story and has to do with Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier.

The somewhat more interesting one, though, is the mid-credits scene which has King T’Challa at a podium addressing the United Nations. As reported by Collider, he states that the country of Wakanda will be part of the global community and help those in need, no matter where they are from.

During this speech, T’Challa delivers one line that really stood out to a lot of people and is expected to be aimed at Donald Trump.

“In times of crisis…wise men build bridges, while foolish men build barriers.”

This jab isn’t only a brilliant line for what Black Panther was about and the message it wanted to get across, but it takes things a step further. Anyone and everyone watching it could get the idea of who it was aimed at, and they made sure to make it known, no matter which side of the fence they were on.

Last Black Panther post for today I realized that T’Challa’s United Nations speech in the post-credits scene was a message or a clapback to Donald Trump “…..the wise build bridges, while the foolish build walls” — Joshua Ines (@SupremeLeader28) February 20, 2018

Saw #BlackPanther for 3rd time. At the closing, some fools decide to interrupt the film with their argument and start a brawl. what’s surreal is King T’Challa’s speech about peace & solidarity for all peoples immediately after. What irony! If only they had heard it sooner. — Sam Bui (@SamtheBui) February 20, 2018

T’Challa is Hillary Clinton. He thinks giving a speech at the UN and opening three buildings for outreach is progress. #blackpanther — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorReal) February 19, 2018

Of course, there are other ways to look at this whole thing and confusing positive reviews of Black Panther such as the one from Breitbart.

Breitbart one-upping Ben Shapiro at the 11th hour with the trolliest ‘Black Panther’ take pic.twitter.com/QU46io66OP — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 16, 2018

my favorite line from Breitbart’s truly staggering review of BLACK PANTHER: pic.twitter.com/TYkFgSI1XA — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) February 16, 2018

There genuinely is a Breitbart article that says that the villain of Black Panther is supposed to be a villain because he’s obsessed with race like Black Lives Matter and that T’challa is basically Trump. I read it so you don’t have to. — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) February 17, 2018

No matter who you are or what is said, there are always going to be different views and interpretations of what something is or what it stands for. Black Panther is already being regarded as a top film for this year and one of the best comic book movies of all time. Despite the fact that is is a movie focusing on a comic book character in T’Challa who appeared to take a shot at President Donald Trump with his mid-credits speech, but others feel they are one and the same.