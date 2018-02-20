This Redditor’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory Reveals Everything That Will Happen In Season 8

Hope you aren't holding out for Cersei to stay on the Iron Throne because you may be disappointed.

We’re still over a year away from the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones, but it isn’t too early to make some predictions about what will happen to all of our favorite characters. Although a lot was left open after the Season 7 finale, there is one Game of Thrones fan theory that might reveal everything that will go down in Season 8.

According to Mashable, a fan posted an interesting theory on a Game of Thrones subreddit that outlined the fate of just about all the major characters on the show.

The Reddit user, thetripleb, explained how things will end terribly for Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), who will come face to face with the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) before becoming yet another cog in the undead army.

“I think that Jaime will convince at least a contingent, if not the entire Lannister Army to join him in going North,” the fan wrote. “The combined armies go north and fight the army of the dead, defeating it but at great cost. However, the Night King and his dragon are not there. Why? They flew south and destroy King’s Landing, trading his army of 100,000 for the 1,000,000 in King’s Landing including Cersei.”

The theory then explains how Euron arrives at King’s Landing to find himself pitted against the Night King’s new army. He is swiftly defeated and joins the White Walkers.

Further north, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) defeat the Night King’s army with the help of Jaime, who ends up killing Cersei to fulfill a prophecy.

Jon and Daenerys end up getting married – without ever learning of his true lineage – while Jaime becomes the Lord Commander and lives out the rest of his days on the Wall.

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), meanwhile, retires from his post as Hand of the Queen and becomes the Lord of Casterly Rock. He then gifts The Twins to Bronn (Jerome Flynn) while The Hound (Rory McCann) joins Tyrion.

Sadly, we don’t get to see The Hound and The Mountain face off, which means no Cleaganbowl.

Although Jon and Dany are victorious, she ends up dying giving birth to their first child, leaving Jon to rule the seven kingdoms all by himself.

As far as the rest of the Stark children are concerned, the theory contends that Arya (Maisie Williams) plays an important role in defeating the White Walkers.

Nothing is said of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), who was running Winterfell while Jon was away, and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), the new three-eyed raven.

There is no way to confirm any of the arguments in the theory, but there is some evidence that backs it up. For instance, King’s Landing has been shown destroyed on multiple occasions, most notably in Dany’s vision in Season 2.

Unfortunately, we won’t know for sure until Game of Thrones returns next year, but there’s no harm in a little speculation.