‘This Is Us’ Episode 2-16: Kate And Toby Go To ‘Vegas, Baby’ For Their Bachelor And Bachelorette Parties

After a three-week break, 'This Is Us' viewers will see happier times for the Pearson family.

This Is Us will be back next week after a three-week hiatus, and it looks like there will finally be some lighthearted moments for the long-suffering Pearson clan. After back-to-back episodes that featured Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death and funeral, NBC has released the title to the next episode of the series. This Is Us Season 2, Episode 16 is titled “Vegas, Baby,” and the promo for the episode reveals that Kate and Tony (Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan) will spend some time in Las Vegas as they celebrate their upcoming wedding.

With all of the Jack drama this season, This Is Us fans have seen little of Kate Pearson’s wedding planning. Viewers did see her go wedding dress shopping with her unlikely new best friend Madison (played by Caitlin Thompson, who happens to be This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman’s real-life wife). But now it looks like the road to Kate and Toby’s wedding is in high gear with the “Vegas, Baby” episode.

In the promo for the episode, which you can see below, Toby is seen with an unidentified entourage as he struts down the street wearing a flashy jacket. A later clip shows him at a celebratory dinner with his future brother-in-laws, Kevin and Randall (Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown).

Another peek at the episode shows Kate and her girls, including Madison and future sister-in-law Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), at the Magic Mike Live show in Vegas, where Kate appears to be clutching a fistful of dollar bills.

Unfortunately, there is also a scene where Kevin appears to struggle with his sobriety as he is confronted with a hotel room mini bar that is stocked with alcohol, presumably while in Vegas, baby.

While the location of Kate and Toby’s wedding has not yet been revealed—the bicoastal couple live in California, but Kate’s clan lives on the East Coast—This Is Us star Chris Sullivan previously joked to People about a possible Vegas wedding for his character. When a People magazine interviewer noted that Toby has the “Rat Pack style” for a Vegas wedding, Sullivan replied, “That’s perfect. Take it to The Strip.”

Now it appears that at the very least, the couple’s bachelor and bachelorette parties will be set in Sin City. In a recent interview with Glamour, This Is Us showrunner Dan Fogelman teased Kate and Toby’s wedding later this season.

“We have a lot of Kate and Toby wedding stuff building that is a big high point for the rest of our season,” the This Is Us creator said. “We have the bachelor party, bachelorette party, [the] wedding, so we have a lot of stuff like that headed our way.”

Fogelman did not rule out the idea of Jack playing a part in his daughter’s 2018 wedding, even though he died 20 years earlier.

“We play with a lot of things around time and memory and what could have been, so I think that’s definitely a possibility,” Fogelman said when asked if Jack could make a cameo as part of Kate’s wedding story. “There’s a lot of emotions [about that idea] because if you’ve lost someone tragically, you dream about them a lot. There’s a lot of different ways that can happen.”

You can see the super quick sneak peek at Kate and Toby’s bachelor and bachelorette parties in the This Is Us promo below, at the nine-second mark.

The This Is Us “Vegas, Baby” episode airs Tuesday, February 27 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.