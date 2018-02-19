‘Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers: Episode 8 Hometowns Spark Intense Moments For Arie Luyendyk Jr., Gut-Wrenching Exit

'Bachelor' spoilers detail that Arie Luyendyk Jr. will face intense, dramatic moments during his four hometown dates in Monday's Week 8 show.

Monday night’s episode of ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season features Arie Luyendyk Jr. meeting the families of his final four ladies, and spoilers hint that these will be intense. There is always at least one family that gives the lead a hard time, but the network teases that Luyendyk may face challenges winning over the parents in multiple hometown dates this time around. What Bachelor spoilers are out regarding the February 19 episode?

ABC shares that Kendall Long’s hometown in Los Angeles will be shown first, and they hint that this could be one of the most bizarre dates in franchise history. Will this top Ali Fedotowsky’s Bachelorette hometown with Kirk DeWindt’s family where she had an awkward tour of Kirk’s dad’s taxidermy workshop? It sounds as if Arie and Kendall’s time together will strike a similar chord, and viewers will be curious to see how Luyendyk handles this.

Kendall will share her passion for taxidermy with Arie Luyendyk Jr., and their date will have some quirky moments, Bachelor spoilers detail. Arie will be left a bit stunned by the taxidermy component, but it sounds as if he does his best to have fun with it. Later on, Kendall’s twin sister, Kylie, will encourage her sister to open up to Arie, and it seems the Long family will worry about Kendall’s ability to let herself fall in love.

Tia Booth’s hometown in Arkansas will be shown second, and Bachelor spoilers share that her parents will have plenty of questions for Arie. Luyendk and Booth will go dirt track racing in vintage sports cars and teasers detail that Tia will tell Arie she’s falling for him. The Booth family is said to be welcoming, but Tia’s parents will be rather overprotective and question Luyendyk on his reputation as a player.

Becca Kufrin’s hometown comes next, and Bachelor spoilers share that Arie and Becca will spend a simple and romantic afternoon together. Becca will open up about her tight-knit family, including her uncle who is a pastor and who has been an incredibly important part of her life since Kufrin’s father died. The Kufrin clan will be quite distrustful of Luyendyk during his visit, questioning his motives, and Bachelor spoilers hint that Luyendyk will have an uphill battle when it comes to winning them over.

Hometowns are here! Are the parents going to skin Arie alive? ???? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Q1AArtLNYd — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 17, 2018

The last hometown date in Episode 8 will be Lauren Burnham’s, and this took place in Virginia. Lauren’s father has a military background and both parents will question Arie about his plans for the future. Bachelor spoilers from TV Guide reveal that Arie will be feeling the pressure during this date as things get tense. Luyendyk reportedly will become overwhelmed and decide to take a break from the dinner to compose himself, but ultimately, Bachelor spoilers reveal that Arie and Lauren’s romance will continue to move forward.

The rose ceremony will take place in Los Angeles, and Bachelor spoilers hint that Luyendyk will be torn over the decision ahead. His decision is said to be rather unexpected, and the eliminated lady will be heartbroken, devastated, and shocked. Her reaction apparently will lead Luyendyk to re-examine his decision, but there is no word of any kind of switch happening at this stage of the game.

There has been plenty of buzz swirling since filming took place with the elimination order from this point forward supposedly revealed by gossip guru Reality Steve. Viewers may well be left stunned by Luyendyk’s decision after hometowns, and Bachelor spoilers detail that there are plenty more shockers on the way.

The finale is right around the corner, and ABC’s Bachelor 2018 spoilers indicate that things are going to get wild as Arie Luyendyk Jr. tries to decide between Becca Kufrin, Lauren Burnham, Tia Booth, and Kendall Long. Will he ultimately find his Ms. Right and happily ever after? Fans cannot wait to find out.