‘Brides’ Editor Claims Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Will Be An ‘Upgrade’ From First Wedding

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress is quickly making headlines as she prepares for her May 19 wedding with Prince Harry. Markle has not announced what she’ll be wearing on her big day, but one Brides Magazine editor believes that her gown will be a major upgrade from her first wedding with Trevor Engelson.

According to International Business Times, Brides editor Jade Beer predicts that Markle’s gown will blow her first wedding dress out of the water. Markle and Engelson exchanged vows in Jamaica in 2001.

The actress wore a strapless gown for the ceremony, and Beer believes that her choice of dress for the royal wedding will be the year’s biggest fashion moment.

“It’s going to be the greatest fashion commission of 2018. There’ll be millions of eyeballs on it. It’s her major fashion moment. She’ll definitely need an upgrade from the dress she wore for her first wedding,” Beer explained.

We still don’t know which designer will be crafting Markle’s gown. It was rumored that Victoria Beckham was hired to make the dress, though she has since denied the reports. The leading names on Markle’s designer list include Erdem Moralioglu, Alexander McQueen, and Ralph & Russo.

The actress could also pick a Canadian designer given her close ties with the city of Toronto, though the most likely choices are British-based companies.

Erdem, a company that is based in Canada, recently held a fashion show in London. The designer showed off a few white dresses on the runway, sparking speculation that one of them could offer a clue as to what Markle’s dress will look like on her big day.

There’s no telling if Markle will go with Erdem for her dress, but she has gone into for a few fittings with the company in recent months.

Markle would be one of the few members of the royal family to pick a designer outside of the UK. Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Zara Phillips all chose designers who were based in Britain. This doesn’t mean Markle is banned from staying loyal to Canada, but the chances she picks a British designer are very high.

MEGHAN’S FIRST WHITE DRESS

Whoever designs Markle’s gown, London bridal expert Naomi Neoh believes that she will not go with something traditional. Instead, Neoh predicts that Markle will go with something modern, clean and outside of royal tradition. Neoh doesn’t think Markle will select anything too outlandish but expects that Markle will dazzle with some glamorous detailing.

Meghan Markle is set to exchange vows with Prince Harry on May 19 inside St. George’s Chapel. The newlyweds will then take a carriage ride around Windsor before ending at Windsor Castle.