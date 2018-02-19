Kelly Monaco Favorited To Snag Daytime Emmy Best Actress Nomination

After being absent for a decade, Kelly Monaco is a contender for the Best Actress category once again.

Kelly Monaco made the pre-nomination list for the Daytime Emmys in the Best Actress category. Of course, this is for her role as Samantha Morgan on ABC’s General Hospital. She is celebrating 15 years in the role, and a nomination would be icing on the cake. It has been over a decade since she was last recognized for her work. Gold Derby has calculated the odds for her receiving an actual nomination, and it looks like she will be on the list when the official nominations are announced March 21.

The last several months have really thrown Kelly Monaco into action. Her General Hospital storyline now revolves around loving two men and all of the circumstances surrounding that. Monaco and Billy Miller have amazing chemistry and have become really good friends off the set as well. While there are many “DreAm” (Drew and Sam) fans, the “JaSam” (Jason and Sam) fans have been quite vocal about their distaste for the current love triangle. Despite the backlash over who Sam ends up with, Monaco has done her best to deliver realistic performances.

Winning the Best Actress Daytime Emmy would be special to Kelly Monaco at this point in her life. If she is nominated when the official list is revealed, she will likely face a few of her General Hospital co-stars in the same category. Nancy Lee Grahn plays her mother, Alexis Davis, Maura West plays Ava Jerome, and Laura Wright plays Carly Corinthos. All of these women are directly in contact on the show, and two of them are directly related to Monaco’s character.

With it looking like the odds are in Kelly Monaco’s favor, General Hospital fans are getting excited. She has planned a “Killy Live” event for her fans which will feature Billy Miller and will be held in just over a week. Monaco hasn’t been big on press or fan events, as she has only been spotted rarely over the last decade or so. She does spend time with her co-stars, but doing anything above that is usually out of the question. Living a private life has become important to her, especially after she did things like Dirty Soap and Dancing With the Stars.