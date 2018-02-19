Ryan Reynolds Claps Back At Critic Who Claimed It Was Wrong For Make-A-Wish Kids To Visit ‘Deadpool 2’ Set

After sharing a touching post on Instagram, the actor defended himself against a user who believed it wasn't right for children to visit a rated-R movie set.

Most celebrities abstain from conversing with trolls, but once in a while, an entertainer steps forward to stand for what’s right. That’s just what happened with Ryan Reynolds and one commenter on his most recent Instagram post.

The actor shared several photos Monday morning of himself in character meeting with Make-A-Wish and Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada kids on the set of Deadpool 2. Ryan penned a touching caption along with the photos, noting one of the greatest things about playing Wade Wilson was getting to meet and interact with these children.

“Deadpool kicked Cancer in the t****, but these kids do it for real every day. These foundations make dreams come true for a lot of super-brave kids,” he wrote.

Ryan shared seven photos with seven different children, who he hung out with in full gear. According to the caption, the kids were given their own Deadpool swords, which he joked were not the “stabby-stabby” kinds, and noted they were made out of bamboo.

While most of Ryan’s Instagram followers commented praising the actor for visiting with the children, there was one comment which left him noticeably perturbed.

“Guys deadpool is R rated movie and those kids are watching it ……..I think something is wrong here,” the user commented.

Ryan saw the comment and responded in under an hour, defending his right to host the children.

“Yup. Deadpool is Rated R. If my kid went through a fraction of the s*** these kids deal with daily, I think they can watch whatever they like. That’s just my 02 cents,” he clapped back.

The critic eventually deleted the comment, which subsequently removed Ryan’s as well. Just Jared nabbed the screenshots just in time.

His response alone was liked over 1,000 times, as fans backed him up with gusto. Ryan has always worked with these charitable foundations, so his recent post should come as no surprise to fans.

In April of 2016, Ryan shared a very lengthy Facebook post detailing his relationship with Connor McGrath. Connor was a 13-year-old suffering from cancer who eventually succumbed to the disease. Make-A-Wish brought those two together, just like the kids currently featured in his recent post.

Deadpool 2, which is still a working title, will be released on May 18.