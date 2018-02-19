Passenger’s Fart Causes Inflight Brawl, Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing

A flight headed for Amsterdam had to land at Vienna to offload unruly passengers.

The pilot for a Transavia Airlines flight headed to Amsterdam Schiphol from Dubai had to make an emergency landing in Vienna after a passenger’s fart caused a brawl inside the plane.

As reported by Metro the fight took place because a passenger will not stop farting. Two men sitting next to the passenger was not happy with his flatulence and asked him to stop. A man complained about the passenger’s fart to the crew of the low-cost Dutch airline, but they did not help out.

Since no one in the plane is addressing their concerns, the passengers took matters into their own hands, and a fight ensued. The pilot reportedly issued a warning to the individuals involved, but the altercation continued. The fight forced the pilot to steer the plane to Vienna airport for an emergency landing.

When the aircraft landed, the police together with their dogs boarded the plane to offload the passengers. Two men and two women were asked to leave the plane as the pilot reported having “passengers on a rampage.”

Passengers Speak Up

The two women who were asked to leave were sisters of Moroccan and Dutch descent will file a case against the airline. One of the sisters identified as Nora Lacchab claims that they did not cause any disturbance during the flight and that their only fault was sitting in the same row as the boys.

The 25-year-old law student at Rotterdam sees the entire affair as humiliating for her and her unidentified sister because they had no involvement in the fight inside the plane. She believes that they have been singled out because they were of Moroccan descent.

“Do they sometimes think that all Moroccans cause problems? That’s why we do not let it sit.” “We had no idea who these boys were, we just had the bad luck to be in the same row and we didn’t do anything. All I will say is that the crew were really provocative and stirred things up.”

The four passengers were subsequently released since they did not violate any rules in Austria. However, all four will no longer be allowed in any Transavia Airlines flight. The airlines maintain that the two ladies who were asked to get off the plane were also involved.

The airline stands behind their crew, and they have also released a statement involving the brawl between the passenger who farted and the people involved.

“They know very well where the boundaries are. Transavia is therefore square behind the cabin crew and the pilots.”