FBI Assisting Wichita Police After 5-Year-Old Lucas Hernandez Vanishes Without A Trace

The little boy was last seen by his father's girlfriend in his bedroom at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police in Wichita, Kansas are desperately searching for a missing 5-year-old boy who seemingly vanished without a trace on Saturday afternoon. The child, Lucas Hernandez, was first reported missing just after 6:00 p.m. on February 17, over three hours since he was last seen. As The Wichita Eagle reported, Lucas’ father’s girlfriend (reported by some local media outlets as his stepmother) claims to have put him down for a nap at 3:00 p.m. before showering and falling asleep herself. When she returned to the room to check on him three hours later, she says Lucas was gone, and the back door of the home was open.

The 26-year-old stepmother was reportedly tending to both Lucas Hernandez and his infant sister at the time of his disappearance, while Lucas’ father was working out of town. The 5-year-old’s father returned home after his son was reported missing, while the child’s biological mother was reportedly living in another state at the time of her child’s disappearance.

Upon arriving at the home to investigate the disappearance of Lucas Hernandez, Crime Online reported that officers with the Wichita Police Department searched the home in the 600 block of south Edgemoor, as well as the surrounding neighborhood, but were unable to locate the missing boy. Police dogs were also reportedly used in the search.

According to investigating officers, there was no sign of forced entry at Lucas Hernandez’ house. When the 5-year-old boy’s father returned to the residence, he confirmed to police that all of his son’s belongings, including coat and shoes, were still inside the home.

The search for Lucas continued on Sunday, and as KWCH reported, the FBI has now joined forces with the Wichita Police Department to aid in the search and, hopefully, bring the missing 5-year-old home safely. The department claims that because there is no sign of child abduction in the case, an Amber Alert has not been issued.

Lucas Hernandez is described as being a white/Hispanic child with brown hair, brown eyes with “long eyelashes,” being an even four-feet tall and weighing roughly 60 pounds. Lucas was born with a cleft palate and suffers from a speech impediment as a result; his family claims that it would be very out of character for the boy to have wandered off on his own. He was last seen wearing black pants, a grey shirt featuring a teddy bear and a pair of white socks.

The Wichita Police Department reports that they are in the process of following up on leads in the case, as well as interviewing family members. Anyone who may have seen Lucas Hernandez or who may have information about his disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Emergency Operations Command Center at 316-383-4661.