Duggar Family Wikipedia Temporarily Lists Joy-Anna Duggar’s Baby’s Name And Sex, Fan Blog Thinks It Is A Hoax

The Wikipedia article also temporarily listed a name for Joe and Kendra's baby.

There have been rumors circulating when it comes to when Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s first child will arrive, but everyone can agree that the mother-to-be is due very soon. The reality star, and ninth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have kept many things about their pregnancy secret, which isn’t necessarily typical of the Duggar family. Most of her siblings have revealed the due date and sex of their baby before birth, but Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin, decided to do things a little bit differently from her family.

Last week, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth posted that she only had nine days to go before her due date, which means her new little one is on his or her way any moment. As Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has been very private about the pregnancy, some think she may also be private about the delivery.

The blog, Keeping Up with Fundies, which writes about the lives of the Duggar family and the Bates family, posted that the Duggar family’s Wikipedia was temporarily changed to say that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband had a baby girl named Julie.

However, the blog stated that they believe that someone was just having fun trying to throw fans off, as the Wikipedia page also stated that Joe Duggar and his wife, Kendra, were expecting a boy named Lucas Adam. Joe and Kendra have announced they are expecting a boy, but have not announced a name.

Keeping Up with Fundies went on to post from an anonymous reader that that they are guessing Joy-Anna will name her daughter Ruth instead of Julie, saying that she will likely stick with Biblical names. The blog is currently running a poll surround the name and sex of the baby, which fans are both eagerly awaiting.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s pregnancy has fans speculating that she and Austin Forsyth either had sex before marriage or that Joy is expecting twins. As time ticks on and Joy hasn’t given birth yet, more and more people are speculating that instead of premarital sex, the pair are expecting more than one baby or an extra large child.