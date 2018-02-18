’90 Day Fiance’ Star Anfisa Arkhipchenko Confirms Husband Jorge’s Arrest In New YouTube Channel

Jorge Nava was arrested last week for reportedly trying to sell almost 300 pounds of weed.

Last week, TMZ reported that former 90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava has been arrested in Arizona for trying to sell bags of marijuana. According to the news site, Jorge’s case includes “possession of marijuana for sale and transportation of marijuana for sale.”

Allegedly, the 28-year-old reality star was pulled over by police officers in Mojave County for a traffic violation. When the cops searched his vehicle, they found 293 pounds of marijuana. The report continued to state that Jorge spent two days in jail and got out on a $25,000 bail.

“He spent 2 days in jail before posting $25k bail. If convicted, Jorge faces up to 12 1/2 years in prison.”

Jorge & Anfisa Confirm Arrest Reports

Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Jorge’s wife, confirmed the news in her newly setup YouTube channel. According to the Russian native, she’s been asked by reporters to comment on Jorge’s drug bust but she decided to answer all questions in her own channel.

“Hey guys, I’m sure a lot of you already heard the news about Jorge’s arrest,” Anfisa begins in the video.

“I had various media outlets reach out to me trying to get my comments on the matter. But I decided it’s better if I just make my own video and tell you everything.”

In the video, Anfisa and Jorge face the camera together and addressed the issues following Jorge’s arrest. While the couple did admit to Jorge being arrested last week, Anfisa insisted that not everything that’s been said about them in the news is true.

“I’ve seen so many different versions of what happened online. And not all of them are correct.”

Jorge then speaks, acknowledging that he was, in fact, arrested on Feb. 7 and stayed in jail for two days before Anfisa could bail him out. However, the 90 Day Fiance alum did not say if his arrest was related to drugs as TMZ first reported. He explained that this is the only statement he can give as of the moment, because of the “delicate nature” of his case.

“Due to the delicate nature of my case, I can’t really talk to the media. I can’t interview with anybody. I can’t talk about the details until all of this is over.”

Anfisa’s Green Card

With Jorge’s arrest, many 90 Day Fiance fans are wondering if Anfisa’s green card will be revoked. Fortunately for the 22-year-old Russian beauty, it would seem that she is allowed to stay in the U.S.

“Anfisa’s green card will not be affected by what happened. She’s not going anywhere as long as she’s on my watch,” Jorge says in the video.

“Sorry haters!” Anfisa chimes in.

Jorge And Anfisa’s Marriage

Throughout the video, Jorge and Anfisa shared several kisses, confirming that they are still together. It can be remembered that when they last appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 finale, they stated that they were already estranged after a series of violent fights. In the explosive “Tell-All” special, Jorge even threatened to spill Anfisa’s secret past.

After the season ended, Anfisa kept quiet about the real status of their relationship. She has since been posting solo photos on Instagram, fueling rumors that she and Jorge have finally separated. In a previous Instagram post, she told her fans that she wants to keep her personal life private.

Now in her new video, Anfisa shared that she and Jorge have always been together despite their heated arguments as seen on 90 Day Fiance. She also promised her followers that she and Jorge will be making more videos on their new channel.

“We’ve never really broken up. Yes, we had our fights like any other couple but we’re working through it.”

Interestingly, Jorge and Anfisa have always fought about finances on 90 Day Fiance. Anfisa was even called a “gold-digger” for blatantly admitting that she married Jorge because she wants a luxurious life in the U.S. She later bitterly found out that her American husband was not a millionaire as he appeared to be. According to People, Jorge Nava has previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking before marrying Anfisa.

Jorge and Anfisa first appeared on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance Season 4 in 2016. They also starred in two seasons of Happily Ever After?, a 90 Day Fiance spin-off.