Presley Gerber Gets His Sister Kaia’s Name Tattooed On His Arm—Reaction To Cindy Crawford’s Kids’ Close Bond

The supermodel siblings are notoriously close, but some fans draw the line at a tattoo tribute.

Presley Gerber showed his sister Kaia some love in a permanent way. The 18-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber got a tattoo of his sister Kaia’s name on his left arm. Presley Gerber posted a photo of his brand new ink on Instagram. The tattoo, which reads “Kaia XXIII,” got the full support of 16-year-old Kaia. After her brother posted the photo of his new tattoo, Crawford’s mini-me daughter commented.

“@presleygerber best big bro ever.”

Presley Gerber got his tattoo from famed tattoo artist Jonathan “Jon Boy” Valena of Bang Bang Tattoos in New York City, according to E! News. But fans are still trying to figure out the meaning behind the numerical message.

While Kaia is clearly the name of Presley’s only sibling, there is speculation of what the “23” in Roman numerals refers to. Some fans think the numbers could be tied to the siblings birthdays—Presley was born on July 2, 1999, while Kaia’s birth date is Sept. 3, 2001—while other followers noted that Kaia Gerber made her couture modeling debut at the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week on January 23. Presley and Kaia Gerber have not revealed the meaning behind the numbers in the tattoo.

23 A post shared by Presley (@presleygerber) on Feb 15, 2018 at 3:23pm PST

Reaction to Presley Gerber’s Kaia tattoo has been mixed. While some fans think it’s a sweet homage to Presley’s successful kid sis, others think the tattoo tribute is a tad creepy.

Presley Gerber just got the sweetest tattoo in honor of sis Kaia: https://t.co/AQYnPagHXs — PeopleStyle (@peoplestyle) February 16, 2018

Omg…. Presley Gerber got Kaia’s name tattooed my brother would honestly rather DIE — rose (@sigofthetimes) February 16, 2018

Is it just me or does it really seem like Presley Gerber is in love with his sister Kaia…????? — Alexa (@ajcohen6) February 16, 2018

Okay Kaia and Presley Gerber have the whole Angelina Jolie dating her brother vibe. Plus he just got her name tattooed on him. Which is totally weird — Maggie Hanrahan (@Magggggs15) February 16, 2018

Cindy Crawford’s kids are notoriously close. According to Us Weekly, the two siblings followed in their modeling footsteps as young teens, first posing together in a photo spread for CR Fashion Book back in 2015.

But on a personal level, Presley Gerber seems to be very protective of his sister Kaia. Cindy Crawford previously told Entertainment Tonight that when Kaia starts to date, her potential suitors will have to get past Presley (and her dad Rande) first.

“I feel like she hasn’t really gone on an official date yet,” Cindy told ET of Kaia. “[She] did go to prom with kind of a friend, but she hasn’t had, like, the first boyfriend yet — and if Rande and Presley have anything to say about it…”

Kaia Gerber also said her potential boyfriends will “first have to get through my brother and my dad.”