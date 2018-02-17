Jennifer Lopez Got A $186,000 Panther Ring From Alex Rodriguez For Valentine’s Day, Reports ‘Daily Mail’

JLo is showing off her huge six-figure new ring, which 'Daily Mail' reports was a Valentine's gift from A-Rod.

Jennifer Lopez reportedly got a pretty unique – and very expensive – diamond ring from boyfriend Alex Rodriguez for their first official Valentine’s Day together, according to a new report by Daily Mail. The site is claiming that A-Rod dropped a three-figure sum on a diamond Cartier ring for JLo, which she proudly showed off this week while out in Miami, Florida.

Jennifer was spotted sporting the very sparkly piece of jewelry while out and about with her boyfriend in Florida this week, as she showed off a diamond-encrusted ring which appeared to be designed to resemble the face of a panther.

According to Daily Mail, who also published photos of the huge ring on Jennifer’s finger, Rodriguez gifted Lopez with the unique ring in celebration of Valentine’s Day on February 14 and is thought to have paid around $186,000 for the item.

The design is reported to be from famed jewelry house Cartier and, per the outlet, is the brand’s Panthere de Cartier ring, which is made set upon a white gold band and features emeralds, onyx, and diamonds.

It’s not thought that the seriously expensive ring was an engagement ring from Alex to Jennifer after they went public with their romance around a year ago, though they’ve certainly made no secret of their love over the past few months.

Jennifer didn’t confirm if her new panther ring was a gift from Alex to commemorate their first official Valentine’s Day together, though she did gush over her man on February 14.

Lopez shared a video on Instagram while in the car with her boyfriend as cartoon hearts fell around them.

“I hope everyone got lots of sweet Valentine’s Day [kisses],” JLo captioned the video, alongside four kissing lip emojis. The “Us” singer then added several hashtags, with one referencing A-Rod’s baseball jersey number.

Alex then returned the favor on his own Instagram account, as he also chose a love heart Snapchat filter to show off his love for his girlfriend.

#HappyValentinesDay everyone!! ❤️❤️????????#myvalentine A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Feb 14, 2018 at 9:01pm PST

Posting a very sweet video of himself and Lopez sporting bear ears as they spent some quality time together, Jennifer then planted a kiss on his cheek during their car ride in the sunshine state.

“#HappyValentinesDay everyone!!” he wrote, with several heart emojis and a “myvalentine” hashtag.

Rodriguez then shared a sweet photo of Lopez on his account, which showed her posing next to a piece of tall wall art on what appeared to be a date night for the couple.

“To my gorgeous girl. You make me happier, stronger, better…” A-Rod wrote in the caption while referring to Lopez. “Te amo Macha 13 #happyvalentinesday.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Jennifer and Alex’s latest public love fest came shortly after JLo gushed over her man one day before the Super Bowl while performing in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as part of Super Saturday Night on February 3, one day before the big game that saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots.

Before singing her new single “Us,” Lopez sweetly told the crowd that the dance anthem was inspired by her romance with Rodriguez as she professed her love for him.

“I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby this song’s for you,” Jennifer said during the show, speaking to Alex from the stage. “I love you.”