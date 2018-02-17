Transgender Congressional Candidate Juliet Germanotta Arrested In Alleged Jewelry Scam

Law enforcement authorities extradited the Wisconsin resident to New York City to face charges.

Juliet Germanotta, who describes herself on social media as a proud Democratic transgender woman, reportedly faces charges of third-degree grand larceny and possession of stolen property in connection with a disputed purchase of an 18-karat yellow gold emerald and diamond ring that she bought on eBay from a New York City jeweler.

Also an ordained minister, Germanotta is a candidate for Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district in the La Crosse area currently represented by Democrat Ron Kind, who first took office in 1997.

Juliet Germanotta ordered the $4,800 ring back in September but was dissatisfied with it apparently over concerns with its quality or authenticity and requested a refund. “Instead of sending the real ring back, she sent the store a $10 replica — and sold the original, cops said,” the New York Post claimed.

She allegedly sold the real ring, along with a second one — or at least tried to — to a local antique jewelry collector for $4,800. She told the Post that she didn’t send the original ring back over doubts that she would ever receive her money back. She also apparently managed to obtain a $4,800 refund from eBay arising from the same transaction, the Post added.

In October, the midtown Manhattan jewelry store lodged a complaint with the NYPD over the missing ring. The Wisconsin buyer evidently later got wind that the ring might be allegedly stolen when he sought to get it appraised.

Detectives from the NYPD who conducted the investigation flew to Wisconsin on Monday with a warrant and arrested Germanotta, 36, at her residence. Waiving extradition, i.e., agreeing to return to New York City immediately without challenging its jurisdiction, Germanotta flew back with them to New York City with an initial court appearance on Valentine’s Day. The pending grand larceny and other charges were detailed by the Daily Mail.

After the court hearing, Juliet Germanotta posted $2,500 bail and was released, and is due back in court on April 2. She returned home to Wisconsin by train on Thursday.

Congressional candidate busted trying to hawk stolen ring https://t.co/B7NeveYUcU pic.twitter.com/TmHY7kNeN3 — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) February 14, 2018

Juliet Germanotta uploaded a Facebook video, which apparently may have been subsequently taken down, from her New York City hotel room in which she implied that the news reporting about the incident is inaccurate. She also indicated that she will soon tell her side of the story as well as make a public announcement about the status of her candidacy for Congress.

I will be telling my side of the story soon I promise — Juliet D Germanotta (@JDMWISDOM) February 15, 2018

In announcing her candidacy last November to unseat Kind in the primary, Germanotta promised to focus on LGBTQ rights as well as helping those constituents with pre-existing health conditions, the La Cross Tribune explained.

As the criminal charges against political candidate Juliet Germanotta constitute a developing story, please check back for updates.