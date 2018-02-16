Donald Trump Showed Karen McDougal Melania Trump’s Separate Bedroom, According To ‘The New Yorker’

Karen McDougal wrote that Donald Trump spoke of "big black d***" when speaking about Karen's friend's boyfriend and offered McDougal money the first time they had sex but she turned him down. Karen also claims to have seen Melania Trump's separate bedroom.

Playboy Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal got a peek at the separate bedroom of Melania Trump in Trump Tower, shown to Karen by none other than Melania’s husband, Donald Trump, according to The New Yorker. The publication received a handwritten letter that was eight pages long, written by McDougal. Karen seemed surprised when she learned journalists had the letter in their possession, provided by McDougal’s friend, John Crawford. Nevertheless, Karen verified that the handwriting was hers, as the letter detailed her alleged affair with Trump.

Karen wrote that Trump immediately liked her upon meeting her and told her how beautiful he found her to be. Trump paid her so much attention that a Playmate Promotions executive told Karen she could be Trump’s next wife. At the time, in 2006, Trump was married to Melania, and Barron Trump was merely months old.

“In Trump Tower, McDougal wrote, Trump pointed out Melania’s separate bedroom. He ‘said she liked her space,’ McDougal wrote, ‘to read or be alone.'”

McDougal claimed her alleged affair with Trump was consensual. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, American Media, Inc. paid Karen $150,000 for her story about an alleged affair with a man – who wasn’t mentioned by name as Donald Trump – for rights to publish the story in the National Enquirer. However, the story did not run.

McDougal stated that she felt regret over signing a contract with American Media, Inc., that “took my rights away,” and has made McDougal feel as though she can’t speak without getting into trouble. Through the White House, Trump has denied the alleged affair with Karen.

As reported by the Cut, the notion of a woman like Melania wanting her own space via a separate bedroom has broader implications about the woman’s life, career and potentially her husband. The famous writer Virginia Woolf created a well-known quote about the topic when she said that “a woman must have money and a room of her own if she is to write fiction.” Woolf’s essay examined how space and independence can be beneficial for a woman in a marriage. It’s not clear how Melania’s alleged separate bedroom might benefit the Trumps’ marriage.

“On the night of the Miss Universe pageant McDougal attended, McDougal and a friend rode with Trump in his limousine and the friend mentioned a relationship she had had with an African-American man. According to multiple sources, Trump remarked that the friend liked ‘the big black d***’ and began commenting on her attractiveness and breast size. The interactions angered the friend and deeply offended McDougal.”

McDougal was warned by Trump to stay away from Tiger Woods, Karen claimed. She also wrote that she broke things off with Trump in April 2007, after being with him nine months. Karen spoke to Trump about how her mother might view her daughter, with Trump allegedly responding, “What, that old hag?” Trump and McDougal’s mom were approximately the same age. Karen also claimed that Trump’s words about a friend liking “big black d***” made her view Trump in an unflattering light.