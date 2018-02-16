Ciara Shares First Photo Of Her And Russell Wilson’s Baby Girl

The singer took to social media to give fans the first look at Sienna Princess.

Ciara has finally introduced her 9-month-old daughter to fans in a photo taken by Russell Wilson.

The 32-year-old singer and mother of two poses with Sienna Princess perched on her lap as she promotes her new TraceMe app. Ciara flaunts long flowing hair and a simple satin gown as she cuddles her baby and grins for the camera.

CiCi refers to Sienna as baby “SiSi” in the post’s caption as it appears both mother and daughter have the same-sounding nickname. She also calls Sienna the “sweetest angel” and states fans can read a letter she wrote to her baby on the app.

While Ciara is excited about sharing her life through the app, her fans seem to be more excited about baby Sienna’s big debut. In just eight hours since posting the mother-daughter photo, Ciara’s Instagram post received nearly 700,000 likes from her 17.6 million followers.

Fans left comments calling Sienna “beautiful,” while others said “about time” on the infant’s first public photo.

“Yesssss [sic] finally too adorable.”

People magazine reported on Sienna’s first photo as the site mentions Ciara and husband Russell Wilson announced their daughter’s April 28 birth with a photo of the singer kneeling on the beach while pregnant.

The couple teased their social media followers with hospital photos following Sienna’s birth, but did not share any of their baby until now. People reports fans can see a behind-the-scenes look of Ciara and Sienna’s photoshoot, which was shot by Wilson, on her app.

Fans can also glimpse Ciara’s son, 3-year-old Future Zahir, in a short clip posted to her social media. The clip promotes the singer’s TraceMe app, in which she says she wants to be more connected to her fans than ever before.

TraceMe subscribers will get a behind-the-scenes look into Ciara’s daily life, studio time, glam sessions, and more as she teases videos of Sienna in the process. Instagram users shared their support of the new app as they left comments stating they love the singer and can’t wait to download TraceMe.

“Awww u seem so nice and so genuine.”

Several hours prior to sharing the first full look at Sienna, Ciara teased fans with an image of her holding her daughter as she stood with her back to the camera.

The songstress stated this is just the beginning as she is about to share something “near and dear” to her heart. She then informs fans they can meet her baby girl on the app.