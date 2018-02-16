NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James Heat Return Could Happen, Says Max Kellerman, Chris Paul Might Join Him

ESPN host Max Kellerman believes LeBron James could return to Miami this summer, and the Banana Boat crew might join him as well.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are experiencing a resurgence only a week after the NBA trade deadline. With the addition of George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson, and Larry Nance Jr., the Cavs were able to win two straight games.

Cleveland (34-22) is actually on a four-game winning run, including Isaiah Thomas’ last game with the Cavs and their 123-107 win over Atlanta playing without their six traded stars post-deadline. They are now running after the heels of the Toronto Raptors (41-16) and Boston Celtics (40-19) in the East as the league heads into the All-Star break.

Certainly, things are looking better in Cleveland these days.

However, there are rumors that this season could still be LeBron James’ final opportunity to win a championship with the Cavaliers as he heads into unrestricted free agency this summer.

Some basketball pundits think that the chances of him leaving the Land would increase or decrease depending on how the team finishes the season. An early playoffs exit or another runner-up finish to the Golden State Warriors might make him look elsewhere, while winning the NBA title for the second time in two years could make him stay, a few analysts believe.

In an article in the Miami Herald, Jordan McPherson reported that ESPN personality Max Kellerman suggested one of the wildest scenarios that could happen this coming offseason. The First Take host said that James could make a Miami Heat comeback where he will reunite with his buddy, Dwyane Wade.

Kellerman cited three reasons why James might consider going back to Miami. First, the host mentioned Heat President Pat Riley’s “alpha personality” as an important factor to lure James. He then said that the team’s “good, young, up-and-coming” roster could also help persuade the three-time NBA champion. Lastly, he said that James’ “mercurial” reputation of “going from team to team” makes a Heat switch possible.

Metro‘s Matt Burke said that it is also possible that Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony might decide to move to the Heat and join LeBron and Wade to fulfill their long-time dream of playing the twilight years of their careers together.

Burke noted that it is not a coincidence that James, Paul, and Anthony are all set to become unrestricted free agents in July, and so coming together with Wade in Miami would not be impossible.

Burke said that the Heat should trade Goran Dragic to the Rockets for Paul prior to the NBA free agency before making offers to land Anthony and James. Getting Paul first would not only open cap space to accommodate Melo and LeBron, but it would also entice the two superstars to actually join the Heat, the report said.