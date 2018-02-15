Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s Latest Photo Has Fans Convinced She’s Carrying Twins

The reality star has kept mum about the child's gender, or how many children she may be carrying.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Austin Forsyth recently posted a Valentine’s photo for their fans, and Joy definitely looks nine months pregnant. The reality star told fans yesterday that she was due in nine days, and fans are gearing up to hear an announcement from her any minute.

The reality TV star announced she was expecting back in August, and her large belly prompted rumors that she and husband Austin Forsyth had sex before marriage, which is a pretty big sin in her family due to their conservative Christian background.

However, fans have also considered that it is possible she is having twins, as her mother, Michelle Duggar, gave birth to two sets. Joy-Anna Duggar’s latest photo celebrating her Valentine made fans think that the Duggar daughter might be the next one to deliver twins.

Fans have hoped that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth might be carrying a girl, since most of her siblings thus far have delivered boys. Her brother, Joe Duggar, has also announced he and his wife Kendra Caldwell Duggar are expecting a boy. Her sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, has made the announcement that she is expecting, but hasn’t stated the gender.

After Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth posted the newest photo, fans were quick to say she must be carrying twins.

“Such a big bump. Must be more than one,” one fan wrote.

“I think it is a boy and a girl,” another fan penned under the photo.

“Twins!” another simply wrote.

The post was full of well wishes in which people told the couple they hoped they delivered safely. Others stated that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth might just be having a big baby, some giving anecdotes of their own personal experiences giving birth to larger children.

While many have hoped Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth would be the first Duggar girl to deliver a boy, one astute fan noted that they have referred to the baby as a “him” but deleted it to refer to the baby in a gender-neutral way.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has kept the rumor mill going when it comes to whether or not she conceived before marriage by refusing to disclose the baby’s due date. This is fairly uncommon for Duggar women, as they have all mostly been open about when their children are expected.

It is also unclear if Joy-Anna and Austin know the sex of the baby and are keeping it secret or are waiting to be surprised.