Walt Disney World Greatly Extends Park Hours For March 2018 – Closing Hours Are Much Later

For those heading to Walt Disney World for Spring Break, you just received a lot of extra park time.

Spring Break will be starting for thousands of people next month and Walt Disney World is preparing for the busy rush of the season. There has been a number of things happening in Central Florida during February, but the crowds are still not comparable to what will come in March. Now, Disney has decided to extend park hours across the board and Magic Kingdom is actually going to be closing four hours later than originally scheduled on some days.

The weather is heating up in Orlando, and many are looking to escape the snowy days around the country to enjoy their mini-vacations. March is an excellent time to visit WDW, but Spring Break happening at different times makes for almost a solid two months of crowded theme parks.

For months now, the March 2018 park hours have been scheduled for WDW, but that doesn’t mean they are set in stone. Disney will continuously do research to take into account how booked the resorts are, how crowd levels have been, and how many guests are expected to arrive.

With that being said, the official website of Walt Disney World has now updated many of their park hours throughout March. Except for Epcot, it looks as if park hours have been extended greatly on numerous days.

Danny Cox

Looking through the new schedule of park hours, Magic Kingdom appears to have received the biggest extensions. There are some days when Magic Kingdom was scheduled to close at 8 p.m., but it will now be open until 11 p.m. or even midnight in some cases.

Looking at the week of March 18-24, Magic Kingdom was originally scheduled to close at 9 p.m. that entire week. Now, the park closes at 10 p.m. on March 18 and at 11 p.m. throughout the rest of the week. There are also days when the park opens an hour earlier as it does March 11-17.

Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios have both had an hour or two added to many of their closing times.

While the extended hours at Walt Disney World are very good and helpful for those who will be there for Spring Break, it also means that the parks will be crowded. March is becoming one of the busier times of year, and Disney knows that they need to adjust things to make it easier on guests. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and the other two theme parks are going to welcome a lot of people in the coming months, but longer operating hours will help make the crowds a bit more bearable.