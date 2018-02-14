Luann De Lesseps Turns Down Legal Deal: ‘RHONY’ Star Is Taking The Chance Despite Facing Jail

Luann De Lesseps made headlines around Christmas because she had been arrested in Palm Beach. The Real Housewives of New York star had gone back to Florida where she had gotten married to Thomas D’Agostino. The two divorced after eight months of marriage and it wasn’t until Luann went back to the place where they got married last New Year’s Eve that things went awry for her. She was arrested for lashing out at an officer and resisting arrest. Details of the event were later released, where fans learned that de Lesseps had been caught in bed with another man in a room that wasn’t theirs. After being placed in handcuffs, Luann tried to escape the police cruiser.

In late January, Luann De Lesseps was officially charged with resisting an officer with violence, in addition to trespassing and disorderly intoxication. These kinds of charges could carry a sentence of 10 years in jail. Her lawyer has been working on getting her community service or get the charges dropped completely. But it sounds like someone wants to make an example out of her, as a plea deal was issued today. According to a new Bravo report, Luann De Lesseps‘ lawyer has turned down a plea deal that could have lowered her sentence.

Since Luann De Lesseps hasn’t spoken out publicly about the events, it’s possible that she turned down the deal because she would have to serve time in that deal. It’s also possible that she turned down the deal because she’s being charged with something she doesn’t agree with. The details of the plea deal were not released, so it’s hard to say what she was offered. Because she didn’t take the deal, it’s possible that Luann will end up in court, defending herself against the charges. In other words, she could be taking a massive chance, and possibly face those 10 years in prison if found guilty. Her co-stars haven’t said much about her situation, but she could explain more on the new season when it returns this spring.

Luann De Lesseps is currently filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of New York and it sounds like her co-stars have been rallying around her.