Kelly Ripa Shares Steamy Photos From Exotic Vacations With Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa posts memorable vacation photos with her husband, Mark Consuelos, as a Valentine's Day tribute.

Kelly Ripa shared several romantic photos with her husband, Mark Consuelos, on Wednesday. As a Valentine’s Day tribute, the Live co-host posted several images of her with Mark while they’re soaking up the sun on stunning beach destinations and exploring gorgeous landscapes.

In the first image, Kelly Ripa is on a boat in a one-piece swimsuit while leaning against her sweetheart as they overlook the beautiful ocean. The pair is most often seen in tropical settings, but the images Kelly shared are from different locales of the exotic places they’ve traveled together.

“Oh, Captain. My Captain,” Ripa captioned the first image.

The next three in the slideshow below shows the beautiful couple embracing. Kelly is wearing a lovely sundress in one and a black bikini top in the third photo, which appears to be a throwback from one of their many island adventures. The fourth one shows Ripa in a green bikini smiling at the camera in a close-up with Consuelos. The pair is passionately kissing in the next snap.

All 10 images show Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos having the time of their lives. The last photos show Kelly in different bikinis on the beach with her shirtless man. Her final photo shows them both frolicking in the ocean waves.

Oh Captain. My Captain.

A photo Kelly Ripa added to the gallery above includes one in which she was FaceTiming Mark. She said she was interacting with her “ManCrush.” She was in the Bahamas last week with Ryan Seacrest where they were broadcasting Live. She took a selfie of their conversation gushing over her husband.

The couple has been married for over 22 years. E! Online reports that Ripa and Consuelos met on the set of All My Children in 1995. Consuelos portrayed the role of Mateo Santos, Ripa’s character’s love interest. Consuelos told the entertainment site that they fell in love long before their characters did. He asked Ripa to marry him over wine and pizza before they headed to Las Vegas to elope. The pair then went on a honeymoon to Capri and Italy. Their love for each other has flourished even more ever since.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have three children — Michael, 18; Lola, 14; and Joaquin, 13.