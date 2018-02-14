WWE News: ‘Fastlane 2018’ WWE Championship Match Changed On ‘SmackDown Live’

On Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown Live, a special match was held which changed the look of the upcoming WWE Championship match at Fastlane 2018. The current WWE Champion AJ Styles was already booked to defend his title in a Triple Threat against heels Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The duo was unsuccessful in their 2-on-1 handicap match at the Royal Rumble 2018 but seemed to have odds on their side again for the next match. However, on the latest episode of the “blue brand,” at least one more competitor was able to punch his ticket into the title match next month. There could be a fifth superstar added to the match too.

As reported by WrestleZone for Tuesday evening’s SmackDown Live show results, a match was supposed to take place involving “The Showoff” Dolph Ziggler against “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin. The winner of that matchup was going to be officially added to the Fastlane pay-per-view title match involving Styles, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. However, the two heels already participating in that big match decided to try to take matters into their own hands and get rid of both potential competitors. They attacked Corbin backstage and then went after Ziggler out in the arena.

It was indicated backstage by SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon that there would be two special matches on the latest show. In one match Dolph Ziggler would battle Sami Zayn, while the other match would feature Kevin Owens against Baron Corbin. If either Ziggler or Corbin (or both) won their matches they would be added to the championship match at Fastlane 2018.

In the first of the two matches, “The Lone Wolf” was able to fight off the effects of the earlier beatdown. Corbin ended up avoiding Owens’ Popup Powerbomb and putting him down for the pinfall after his End of Days finisher. With that, Sami Zayn watched in frustration from backstage as Corbin officially was added to the big match.

That means it will be at least a Fatal 4-Way at the upcoming pay-per-view. One would have to think there is a strong possibility that former United States, Intercontinental, and WWE Champion Dolph Ziggler will also join the match by defeating Sami Zayn in their bout. That should give fans an interesting five superstar match at the Fastlane event in March, although Styles is still the odds-on favorite to leave as WWE Champion so he and Nakamura can have that dream match fans want to see.