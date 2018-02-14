Rapper Nelly Under Investigation In England For Alleged Sexual Assault

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., is facing yet another charge of sexual assault, this time for an incident that happened on December 5, 2017. The King County Prosecutor’s Office in Washington recently declined to pursue charges against Nelly for an alleged assault that occurred in October 2017. The unnamed victim refused to cooperate with the district attorney’s office, leading the case to be dropped. Now, another woman has come forward claiming the rapper sexually assaulted her in his dressing room after his Dec. 5 performance at Cliffs Pavilion in Essex.

The woman claims she asked to take a picture with Nelly after his show, and he invited her back to his dressing room. Once they were in the dressing room, Nelly and the woman went into a different room, and the rapper allegedly began masturbating in front of her. Then, Nelly allegedly forced her to perform oral sex. The woman says as she escaped, Nelly called her a vulgar name.

The claim only recently came to light because the accuser did not want to call the police right after the incident as she didn’t think she would be believed. Essex cops have opened an investigation, but Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said this is not new information and that Nelly’s girlfriend was at his side throughout the tour.

“These allegations arose after Ms. Green amended her suit for money to include a reference to these claims. The fact that the police are investigating these claims is not new information and Nelly welcomes a thorough investigation. Nelly is confident that once investigated, these claims will be determined to be disingenuous. Nelly was accompanied by his girlfriend during this tour and she was at his side throughout. It is important that police investigate every allegation of this nature.”

In December, after the first claim of sexual assault was dropped against Nelly, Mr. Rosenblum issued a statement saying that Nelly intended to initiate legal action to restore his reputation.

“Nelly has suffered very real damage to his reputation. He has incurred economic loss and painfully has watched his family suffer. As a result, Nelly is planning to proceed with litigation as the first step in restoring his reputation. A thorough investigation did show Nelly was a victim of deceitful allegation devoid of credibility. Credible evidence did show this accuser to be deceptive.”

The Grammy-winning rapper himself has remained silent regarding the charges, focusing on his “All Work and No Play Tour” which opens in Vancouver in March 2018.