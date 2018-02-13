Kenya Moore Moves In With Her Husband In One Of Several Properties

Kenya Moore has revealed that she’s trying to get pregnant with her husband, Marc Daly. During Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya went to a doctor after she was six weeks late. The pregnancy test was inconclusive, so the doctor couldn’t tell her whether she was pregnant. Being in her mid-40s, Kenya knows that it would be a miracle for her to get pregnant, even though she’s healthy and still getting her period. Kenya shocked fans when she announced that she had gotten married to Marc, an unknown man to fans of the show. Moore hadn’t said anything about her boyfriend, who is now her husband.

But before she met Daly, Kenya told her fans that she really wanted to get married and have a baby. She has always wanted to be a mother and had considered pursuing motherhood without a husband. According to a new tweet, Kenya Moore is now revealing that she and Marc have taken several steps to unite their lives. While filming, Kenya revealed that she was living in Atlanta and Marc was living in New York. She wanted him to move to Atlanta so she could continue to film the show, but it may have been easier for her to move to New York, as he owns a restaurant there.

Let you soul glow 🙂 #kenyamoore A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Feb 6, 2018 at 6:04am PST

“Kenya is a 47-year-old newlywed whose husband lives 1,000 miles away, AND she expects to have a baby soon? Sounds legit…#RHOA,” one fan wrote to Kenya, who replied with, “Actually, we have several homes and do live together. Thanks!”

It sounds like Moore and Marc actually own several properties together and was just a matter of choosing the right one for them. They may have moved in together rather than live apart because she’s expecting a baby. Surely, pregnancy is something that requires a commitment, and she may want Marc around when she gives birth to their child. Even though she has revealed that a pregnancy would be a miracle, it’s possible that she’s getting professional help. She was recently spotted at a fertility clinic despite leaving the country to get fertility help.

Kenya Moore hasn’t revealed whether she’s pregnant, but it’s possible that she’s keeping that private as well. She’s been clear that she doesn’t trust her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars.