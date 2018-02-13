Beyonce Angrily Confronted Woman Who Was Getting Too Flirty With Jay-Z, Actress Reveals

Beyonce and Jay Z have endured their share of relationship rumors and reports of cheating, but a new account from an actress and comedian reveals that the singer is still fiercely protective of her man.

The couple has actually been open about their sometimes turbulent relationship, with Beyonce opening up about cheating rumors on her latest album and the tension reportedly spilling over during their 2014 joint summer tour. Now there is an even deeper glimpse into their relationship, and it’s being shared by actress Tiffany Haddish.

In a clip for the TV One show UNCENSORED, Haddish explained that she went to a party after one of Jay Z’s concerts and saw the famous couple together — along with a bit of an unwelcome guest. Haddish explained that a very flirtatious actress (whose identity she did not reveal) was talking to Jay Z and putting her hand on his chest.

Beyonce was not having it, Haddish revealed.

“But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’ So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet,” she revealed.

This is far from the first time that there have been reports of tension between Jay Z and Beyonce. There were widespread reports that they were headed toward divorce in mid-2014. That year, Jay Z and Beyonce’s sister, Solange Knowles, had a notorious fight in an elevator following the swanky Met Gala, with reports that Jay Z had been flirting with a woman he had been cheating on Beyoncw with.

Jay Z even opened up about his infidelity last year. In an interview with the New York Times, the rapper admitted that he has learned to become closed off emotionally in order to deal with difficulties while growing up, which eventually led to problems like infidelity.

“You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions,” Jay Z said. “So even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect… In my case, like, it’s deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity.”

Tiffany Haddish did not name the actress who allegedly put her hands on Jay Z’s chest, but there are no signs that Jay Z and Beyonce are in any kind of relationship trouble, so it seems the incident may have passed.