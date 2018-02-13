‘NCIS’ Season 15 Return Date, Spoilers: Mark Harmon’s Character To Help A Friend, Episode 16 Synopsis Revealed

NCIS Season 15 is currently on a break. CBS previously shared that there are a lot of things and people to watch out for in the upcoming new episodes of the popular American military police procedural series. As a matter of fact, it was recently revealed that The Price Is Right host Drew Carey is appearing on the “Handle With Care” episode.

CarterMatt shared the imminent NCIS Season 15 Episode 16 would be about special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the rest of the NCIS team helping retired Marine Sergeant John Ross (Drew Carey). Spoilers suggest that John Ross would be in danger after he was accused of doing something that could potentially put him behind bars.

Luckily, special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs would try to help Marine Sergeant John Ross clear his name. The forthcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 16 would also serve as the onscreen reunion of Drew Carey and Pauley Perrette. The pair appeared together on The Drew Carey Show several years ago.

“Gibbs and the team work to clear the name of retired Marine Sergeant John Ross (THE PRICE IS RIGHT host Drew Carey) when cyanide is found in one of the hundreds of care packages he sends to active-duty Marines.”

Drew Carey and Pauley Perrette’s upcoming reunion sparked speculations that Abby Sciuto’s exit is already near. There were even claims saying that Marine Sergeant John Ross could possibly be among the reasons behind Abby’s departure from NCIS Season 15. While these speculations could possibly be true, it is important to note that CBS has yet to confirm these unverified reports.

Meanwhile, Radar Online previously suggested that Mark Harmon has something to do with Pauley Perrette’s exit. An unnamed source told the publication that the 48-year-old civil rights advocate has decided to leave her beloved role because she does not feel safe on set. The tipster added that Pauley does not like the fact that the management has allowed Mark to bring his pit bull dog in their shooting locations.

Pauley Perrette is, reportedly, afraid after she learned that Mark Harmon’s pet tore into one of the NCIS crewmembers in October 2016. It was even reported that it needed “16 stitches” to close the wound caused by the dog’s bite. The same source claimed that Pauley got pissed when the NCIS Season 15 execs refused to grant her request to ban Mark from bringing his dog on the set.

In October 2017, Pauley Perrette announced that she is leaving the popular CBS series after NCIS Season 15. USA Today shared that the American actress confirmed the exit rumors through social media. In a Twitter post, Pauley also denied the claims that she is leaving the show because she would focus more on her skincare line. She also debunked the speculations saying that she is currently at war with the network execs.

“I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season, but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years.”

Catch the series’ new episode on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at 8 p.m. on CBS. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about NCIS Season 15!