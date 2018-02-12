The current health condition of Michael Schumacher remains to be one of the most talked-about topics in the field of sports right now. The family of the Formula 1 legend has remained silent about Schumi’s state because they want to maintain their privacy as much as possible. Despite the rumors claiming that it is impossible for the German racer to recover from his injuries, new reports suggest that there is still hope for him.

NZ Herald previously reported that a leading neurologist gave avid followers of Michael Schumacher and his family a spark of hope. Professor Mark Obermann claimed that the Formula 1 legend could still recover. The top German doctor even cited a recent study about people who have been in a vegetative state for years.

Professor Mark Obermann said a Swedish study found out that 30 to 40 percent of patients in vegetative states have recuperated and become conscious again within four years of ceaseless treatments. The director of the Centre for Neurology at the Asklepios, Seesen also underscored that the “love and care” of Michael Schumacher’s family play an important role on his road to recovery.

“Many can come back to life and see how their children and grandchildren grow up, what plans they have or what else happens in the family or in the circle of friends.”

There have been reports claiming that Michael Schumacher can already walk with the help of his therapists. However, Felix Damm was quick to deny the claims and clarified that the Formula 1 legend is unable to stand even with the assistance of his nurses. Schumi’s family even sued Bunte Magazine for spreading the “fabricated” and “irresponsible” report. Sabine Kehm also lambasted the publication.

“Unfortunately, we are forced by a recent press report to clarify that the assertion that Michael could move again is not true.”

Meanwhile, Express shared that Lewis Hamilton has beaten Michael Schumacher in an online poll. The publication conducted a survey on whether the 33-year-old British athlete is the best racing driver today. The news outlet stated that Lewis got more than 600 votes declaring him the best “Formula 1 driver of all time.”

Lewis Hamilton won his fourth Formula One Drivers’ World Championship title last year. The British driver now has 62 wins out of 208 entries, while Schumi has 91 wins out of 308 races.