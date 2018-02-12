New Details Released On Star Wars Hotel – How It Connects To Galaxy’s Edge In Disney’s Hollywood Studios

It was one of the most unexpected and shocking announcements made at the D23 Expo in July, and finally, fans have a little bit more info on the Star Wars resort hotel. Walt Disney World is actually going to have a resort that immerses guests into a world unlike any other, and it is going to be more connected than people may think. That’s right, it will actually be connected to Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The D23 Expo 2018 took place in Japan this weekend and it brought forth a lot of news for all of the Disney Parks around the world. The Disney Parks Blog reported all of the news as the writers stayed up late in the United States to bring everything to the fans, and Star Wars fans have every reason to rejoice.

2019 is going to be huge as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is going to open on both coasts, but Disneyland is going to get it first. While DLR may have that advantage over Walt Disney World, the east coast Disney fans are going to have something else to boast about – the Star Wars-inspired Resort.

Believe it or not, the location has been revealed and it is going to be right next to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

That’s right, this immersive experience of a hotel will be “unlike anything that exists today,” and it is going to “seamlessly connect” to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. An exact location for the new resort has not officially been revealed, but it will have to be very close to that back portion of Studios to connect in the way that Disney is talking about.

Yes, it is still called Disney’s Hollywood Studios and will be for the time being. Disney recently revealed that the expected name change is not coming anytime soon.

Danny Cox

Disney states that arriving at the new resort will take them on a journey through space for a multiday Star Wars adventure. Not only will the board a starship, but there will be characters all over the place and a story that unfolds during their stay inside the hotel.

Much like how it will be in Galaxy’s Edge, the decisions that guests make in their daily lives will reflect how the story shapes to their stay.

Guests staying at the resort will be able to dress up in the attire that is befitting of someone in the Star Wars saga. Every single resort window will not look out into the everyday world, but into space, and you will move even deeper into your story as it connects to Galaxy’s Edge.

Danny Cox

The new land of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is going to be absolutely huge at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but there is so much more to come. These new details about the Star Wars-themed resort hotel are just something to make fans even more excited about what will happen in the future. For those taking part in their own Star Wars story at the resort, there will be even more waiting for you as it connects to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.