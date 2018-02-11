Toya Wright Shares Photo Of Baby Reign And Reginae Carter In Matching Outfits

Toya Wright gave birth to Reign Ryan Rushing a few days ago and shared an adorable photo of her baby daughter’s feet. The 34-year-old reality TV star and author revealed in September last year that she was expecting a child.

Toya documented her pregnancy, sharing videos of her baby shower and a nude photo shoot. The reality TV star told The Shade Room that she was not sick during the pregnancy and was full of energy leading up to the birth.

Toya has confirmed that the father of her baby daughter is Robert “Red” Rushing. However, the couple continues to keep their relationship private.

In the first photo of her baby daughter, Toya revealed that she weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. In subsequent photos, Toya is visited by singer Monica Brown, who captures an adorable photo of Toya, Reginae Carter, and Reign in matching outfits.

While Robert Rushing doesn’t appear in any of the photos, Reginae Carter confirmed that he was by Toya’s side throughout the pregnancy. In a touching Instagram post, Reginae describes Robert Rushing as “caring, loving & nurturing.” The daughter of Lil Wayne also heaps praise on her mother and tells her baby sister Reign that they share a loving mother.

Toya, Reginae, and Reign are wearing a floral outfit in the viral photo. Reginae and her mother are holding hands in the cute photo as Toya cradles her newborn baby.

In the photograph taking by Monica Brown, Toya describes her two daughters as her greatest gifts. Reign Rushing has an official Instagram page, which reveals that Reignbeaux is her nickname. Toya is yet to reveal a picture of Reign’s face, which remains hidden on social media.

The 34-year-old revealed in her interview with The Shade Room that she plans on taking the precaution of shielding her daughter from negativity on social media. Toya vowed to quit Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta because she was upset with how her daughter Reginae was portrayed on the series.

Toya claimed that the editing of the series made her daughter look like a brat in a Twitter rant, according to The Jasmine Brand.

Toya is expected to start a Youtube channel later this year.