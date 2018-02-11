WWE News: NWA Owner Billy Corgan Believes WWE Will Work With Ring Of Honor In The Future

The world of professional wrestling has changed a lot in the last two decades, but there are some who believe we may be in for a brand new era. Ever since WWE purchased WCW back in 2001, the landscape of wrestling has changed and competition has been very different. WWE is obviously the No. 1 organization in the world, but could there be a day when the company actually chooses to partner with other companies such as Ring of Honor or NJPW?

It’s not like WWE hasn’t worked with other promotions in the past, but it has been a long time and Vince McMahon kind of likes to make it seem as if they are all that matters. Still, it is no real surprise that things have changed considerably ever since the demise of WCW.

Former TNA Impact Wrestling executive and current NWA owner Billy Corgan believes that times will end up changing in wrestling. He recently sat down with Busted Open Radio on Sirius XM and spoke on a number of topics, and that included the idea of WWE working with other promotions.

Corgan believes that wrestling is actually about to enter another “golden age,” and a lot of it has to do with social media.

He spoke of how social media and the digital landscape will open up brand new opportunities for NWA, WWE, Ring of Honor, and numerous other wrestling promotions. As Billy Corgan continued talking, he wanted to add one more piece of info and that is where he went into the idea of promotions working together.

“When you start looking at it, and I know it’s hard to imagine right now…I can see a scenario where in 10 years, WWE talents will be working with other feds again. Other federations will openly work with…because you’re going to need that social media pop once or twice a year. “The opportunity for wrestling fans to see, you know, a Brock Lesnar against the champion of…a Ring of Honor.”

Now, by the time this idea could end up becoming a reality, it is possible that Brock Lesnar may be done and retired. Still, if it were to come about much sooner than Corgan anticipates, it could make for some very interesting match-ups.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet even brought up the idea that if this sort of thing happened now, it would be WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. ROH World Champion Dalton Castle. It may seem like a bit of a mismatch, but Castle should not be underestimated.

It’s been a hell of a year… #2017 pic.twitter.com/ALc6prZs4Z — Dalton Castle (@theDALTONcastle) December 31, 2017

If something like this were to happen, it would also mean that former WWE stars, who signed with Ring of Honor, could face off with old friends. Two of the most recent names that come to mind are Cody Rhodes and Tenille Dashwood (formerly known as Emma).

At the same time, former Ring of Honor stars are now on WWE and NXT’s roster and could face their old friends. Some of the names that come to mind right away are Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens (Steen), Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and many more.

NWA owner Billy Corgan truly believes this new age of wrestling is coming and that “wrestling will go back to what it used to be. The wild west…and that is what is best for the fans.” It’s hard to imagine Vince McMahon allowing WWE to work with other promotions such as Ring of Honor, but with Triple H gaining more and more control of the company, anything is possible.