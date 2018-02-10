Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Get Cozy In Bed In First Look At Lifetime Movie About Royal Romance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal romance is about to be immortalized in a Lifetime movie and the actors playing them recently gave us a sneak peek behind the scenes. Actress Parisa Fitz-Henley, who nabbed the role of Meghan, shared a picture of herself and her co-star, Murray Fraser, looking very cozy on set. The two were lying very close to one another on a bed for the cute photo. She looks like if she’s wearing a fluffy robe while seems to be wearing nothing more than a sheet. Scandalous!

According to People Magazine, the movie will chronicle the couple’s relationship from their first date to the eventual royal proposal. Parisa Fitz-Henley, who bears a striking resemblance to Markle, has been documenting the experience on set for her followers.

“We’re here for day one of Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance! I’m heading into my trailer for the first time. Looking forward to sharing everything with you,” the 41-year-old actress said in an Instagram story video earlier this week.

Fitz-Henley has previously starred in Midnight, Texas, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and The Girlfriend Experience. Her co-star’s former TV gigs include ITV’s The Loch andVictoria.

This isn’t the first time that Lifetime will be exploring the love lives of members of The British Royal family, TV Line reports. The cable network has previously memorialized Prince William and Kate Middleton’s romance in a movie that aired around the time of their wedding. This was one of two movies about their relationship. The other one aired on The Hallmark Channel.

Since Lifetime’s movie about Kate and Will aired close to their wedding, we can probably expect the same for Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.

The movie will be directed by Menhaj Huda who previously helmed the E! series, The Royals. The movie is set to air on Lifetime in the spring, People Magazine reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story sounds like the plot of a Lifetime movie, so it’s really no surprise that the network is adapting it. They met on a blind date which was set up by a mutual friend and, according to their royal engagement interview, they hit it off immediately. Soon they were spotted out with each other which sent the royal rumor mill into overdrive. All of the speculation about a royal marriage for these two was confirmed when they announced their engagement in November.

Harry and Meghan will be married on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.