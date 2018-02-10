Gavin Rossdale Reportedly Not Over Gwen Stefani Reports ‘Hollywood Life’, Gwen Not Having Blake’s Miracle Baby

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani have been divorced for years now and appear to have moved on individually in love, seeing as Stefani became swiftly involved with country star, Blake Shelton. and Rossdale has recently been linked to German model, Sophia Thomalla.

It was made clear, however, by Rossdale, that divorcing Stefani was not something he had wanted, despite the Bush front-man having allegedly cheated on the beauty. New reports suggest that Gavin is not fully over Gwen Stefani, even two years after the former couple’s split. These claims have surfaced due to the rocker having reportedly been spotted sporting his wedding ring from his marriage to the No Doubt frontwoman.

Hollywood life makes note of these latest claims.

“Even though the singer’s divorce from Gwen Stefani was finalized in April 2016…he’s STILL sporting the wedding band she gave him when they tied the knot in 2002. The thick, silver ring is quite recognizable, and certainly sends a vibe that Gavin may not be over his breakup from Gwen in 2015.”

Despite the ring seeming to symbolize Rossdale’s continued love for Stefani, the publication relays that the rocker really dons the ring for his three sons, whom he shares with Gwen. The “Hollaback Girl” singer has not followed suit by wearing her ring like Rossdale, however. It has been no secret that Gwen and Blake are quite serious, and it would, therefore, be less appropriate for Gwen to wear her wedding ring.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

In regard to the happy couple, rumors continue to swirl that Gwen and Blake are expecting a “miracle baby,” Despite the ongoing excitement over this possibility, there is no truth to these claims. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are going strong, however, and the country star has ensured to be a fantastic addition to the lives of Gwen’s sons.

Gavin Rossdale still wears wedding ring after divorcing Gwen Stefani https://t.co/yW5n8npZqP pic.twitter.com/cUSLvwjtnI — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) February 7, 2018

Gossip Cop reminds that the tabloid responsible for circulating these “miracle baby” rumors, is completely unreliable and that the whole story is fake news.

The couple first met as co-judges on the hit show The Voice. At that time, both Gwen and Blake were in the middle of difficult divorce proceedings and reportedly found comfort in one another. What has followed is one adorable love story and a new “it couple” of the entertainment world who fans simply cannot get enough of. It appears that Shelton and Stefani can’t get enough of one another either, seeing as the two gush about one another whenever the chance presents itself.