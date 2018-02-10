Sharon Stone Smolders In Revealing Nightwear For ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover Shoot

Sharon Stone shared some images on social media of her cover shoot with Vanity Fair Italia magazine. The 59-year-old star is literally age-defying in the photos in which she’s striking several poses while wearing a lacy black bra and high-waisted underwear. She had on black heels that showed off her incredible legs and a fringed fur coat to complete the look. Her short hair was styled in a stiff, messy ‘do so as to add edge to the shots.

In the photos Sharon Stone shared on Instagram, she was a vision in a nighttime setting behind a building where she’s strutting around like a bird. The Basic Instinct star also credited her team of stylists in the caption. The photographer who snapped the sexy images, Carter Smith, also shared them on his Instagram account.

Fans of the actress are impressed with Sharon’s photo shoot. Many are wowed at how amazing she looks and can’t believe she’s 59. A number of followers noticed her hair and thought it was perfect for the overall theme.

As Time reports, Stone is currently starring in HBO’s Mosaic, a mini-series in which viewers can choose their story lines on an app.

Sharon was asked how she feels about the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

The actress said it’s provided many with the release of being “able to sit with my friends and laugh until we cry and cry until we laugh.” She explained that the movements have taken the “secrecy” away from sexual harassment and abuse. It’s culminated in also removing the shame, confusion, and humiliation. Women were stigmatized if they spoke up before and now they’re able to talk about their experiences with loved ones. Stone added that it can even be “hilarious” at times because some of the things people do are “so stupid,” it’s “unbelievable.”

The award-winning actress shared with CBS News that she suffered a life-threatening brain hemorrhage. In her words, the illness nearly took her life away in 2001. She said there was a 5 percent chance of her survival. Hollywood then considered her “damaged goods,” Stone said. She wasn’t willing to give up and proved she still has what made her an A-list star to begin with.

Sharon Stone is reclaiming her place in the spotlight and that’s where Mosaic comes in. The actress has also been more visible on the red carpet recently, with one of those appearances being at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.