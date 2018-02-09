‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers Week Of Feb. 19: Maggie’s Discovery, John Exposed, Brady-Eric Tension, Abductions

Days of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal a lot of tension and drama are in store for fans. Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) will make a discovery. John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) poisonous plan is exposed. There will be more tension between Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Also, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) are kidnapped.

Maggie’s Discovery

During the week of February 19, Maggie will discover the truth. Even though DOOL spoilers don’t give details, fans predict it is about Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva). Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) ordered Brady to eliminate Eve. His previous attempts failed, so now he is using lust and emotions in order to target his competitor.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Maggie will find out what Brady is doing. She won’t be happy about it, especially after she finds out that Victor knows all about it. She understands corporate competitiveness. However, Maggie is also a good person and will be disgusted that the Kiriakis men are playing with someone’s heart. It’s something she won’t stand for.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, head writer Ron Carlivati teased Maggie’s future. He said she will finally stand up to Victor in a way that fans have not seen before. Could this be the final straw for Maggie?

John’s Poisonous Plan Exposed

Days of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal that John’s scheme will finally be exposed. Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) know John is poisoning Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols). However, Steve thinks he is suffering from an autoimmune disease. Soap Opera Digest reported that Lisa Rinna’s return as Billie will tie into the poisoning storyline. She has a big piece of the puzzle, leading to the truth coming out into the open.

Brady Pushes Eric

Back when Arianne Zucker’s final scenes as Nicole Walker aired, there was a lot of conflict between Brady and Eric. Even though the brothers haven’t shared scenes together in a while, that is about to change. Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of February 19 reveal that Brady will antagonize Eric, leading to even more tension between the two characters.

Kidnapping Leads To Tripp/Ciara Romance

DOOL spoilers also tease that there will be two Salemites who end up being kidnapped. Those individuals are Tripp and Ciara. Fans are predicting that while they find themselves in danger, it could lead to them bonding in a new way. Perhaps this is how Tripp will get over Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). Tripp and Ciara have both been focused on loving people they can’t have, SoapCentral noted. Perhaps this will lead to a new romance.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.