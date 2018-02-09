Josh Duggar Embraced By Wife Anna Duggar’s Family After Molestation Scandal And Arrival Of Baby Mason

Josh Duggar is still banned from appearing on the Duggar family’s reality TV show, Counting On, but it looks like his family has forgiven him for his transgressions. In 2015, it was revealed that Josh molested five underage girls, four of them being his sisters. This got the famous series 19 Kids and Counting canceled and the Duggar name tarnished. Three years later, while the public is still wary of Josh taking the spotlight on TV, his wife’s family has embraced him for who he is now.

In May of 2015, InTouch Weekly published an article that outlined the little-known scandal within the Duggar family. It stated that the Duggars downplayed and attempted to hide the molestation charges that happened over a decade ago. It received plenty of media coverage, resulting in the Duggars and Josh’s sisters speak to Fox News and other major outlets.

Josh even released his own statement on the family Facebook, profusely apologizing and stating how he is now a changed man.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret,” he wrote in 2015. “I hurt others, including my family and close friends. I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation […] I would do anything to go back to those teen years and take different actions. In my life today, I am so very thankful for God’s grace, mercy, and redemption.”

His wife, Anna Duggar, who was also under scrutiny, revealed in the statement that she knew about his scandals before their wedding and accepts him for who he is.

“I want to say thank you to those who took time over a decade ago to help Josh in a time of crisis,” she wrote. “Your investment changed his life from going down the wrong path to doing what is right. If it weren’t for your help I would not be here as his wife — celebrating 6 1/2 years of marriage to a man who knows how to be a gentleman and treat a girl right.”

For the first two years, Josh and Anna stayed out of the public spotlight, trying to find some normalcy in the middle of the media circus. In 2017, they gave birth to their fifth baby, Mason Garrett Duggar, which brought the couple back in a positive light.

The pictures released from this past holiday season showed that Josh has integrated seamlessly back into not just his own family, but also his wife’s. He was included in the Duggar family picture taken for the holiday greeting card and appeared to be enjoying his time with the Kellers in Florida.

If the account that Anna wrote on her Facebook statement is true, then the Kellers knew about Josh molesting underage girls years before the marriage happened. This means that while the media explosion was hard to handle for the families, they knew how to move forward.

Josh Duggar will celebrate his 30th birthday on March 3, 2018.