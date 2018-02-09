Singer Halsey stunned everyone when she arrived at the amfAR Gala in a sexy black dress with a high slit. However, revealing photos of Halsey in which she allegedly flashed her privates made rounds on the internet, to which she clapped back immediately.

The 23-year-old singer, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, stepped out in a Georges Hobeika strapless gown that featured a thigh slit. The black number accentuated the “Him & I” singer’s curves and showcased her tattoos.

As Halsey walked confidently on the red carpet, another man accidentally stepped on her long train, making for a photo that revealed more than what the singer had intended.

Photos of the incident quickly circulated and with a censor covering the “Colors” singer’s privates. The images purported that Halsey was exposing more than what she should. However, she was quick to address the faulty reports, and explained that her crotch wasn’t exposed to the public during the amfAR Gala.

In a tweet, Halsey cleared up the rumors and explained that she was wearing a “pair of high cut black underwear” underneath the dress. She then fired back at tabloids who blurred out some images, telling them they can’t “put a censor bar over a black fabric” to make it look like she was flashing her privates. She added that tabloid culture never fails to surprise her.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Later than night, Halsey changed into another outfit for her performance. Wearing a sheer sequin dress from designer Julien Macdonald, the singer performed “Bad at Love” and “Closer” in front of a star-studded audience that included Taraji P. Henson, Heidi Klum, Scarlett Johansson, and Ashley Graham, to name a few, Hollywood Life reported.

I had on an entire pair of high cut black underwear under the dress ???? you can’t slap a censor bar over black fabric and make everyone think my pu**y is out. Tabloid culture never fails to surprise me. — h (@halsey) February 8, 2018

AmfAR has been, for almost 35 years, championing the fight against HIV/AIDS by assisting on developing treatment and prevention for the disease. According to Vogue, the 2018 amfAR Gala raised more than $1.6 million.

That night, amfAR honored Lee Daniels and W editor-in-chief Stefano Tonchi. They also paid tribute to the founding chairman of amfAR, Dr. Mathilde Krim, who passed away on January 15. In speech delivered by Kenneth Cole, he acknowledge the work Dr. Krim has done in the last three decades, and the progress they have made.