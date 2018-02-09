‘Top Chef: Colorado’ Recap: Episode 10 — Red Rum And Then Some

It was final challenge in Colorado tonight, as the chefs on Top Chef: Colorado cooked a dish to showcase their culinary journey in Colorado. A spot in the finals was on the line tonight on Top Chef Season 15, but who got eliminated on Top Chef: Colorado tonight? Find out the Episode 10 results from tonight below in our Top Chef spoilers.

Last week on Top Chef Season 15, the chefs faced a Sudden Death Quickfire Challenge. This had the chefs creating dishes with flowers incorporated into the dish. In a shocker, Joseph Flamm lost the challenge and was eliminated. In the Elimination Challenge, the chefs paired up and had to create the best plate of Super Bowl food for some tailgaters. Fatima, Bruce, Adrienne, and Joe found themselves on the bottom of the pack, but the judges discussed and eliminated Fatima.

Quickfire Challenge

The chefs met Padma Lakshmi at The Stanley Hotel, as this was the final Quickfire before the finals started. For this challenge, the chefs had to create a dessert that visualizes their worst nightmare.

Results

Padma tasted the desserts while in the room that Stephen King had his nightmare, which happened to inspire The Shining. After tasting all the dishes, Padma announced that Carrie and Bruce had her least favorite dishes tonight. Joe, Adrienne, and Chris had her favorite dishes of the night. The winning dish for this challenge came from Chris. For winning, he got a $5,000 credit to use on Craftsy.com.

Elimination Challenge

For this challenge, the chefs had to create a dish that told the culinary story of their journey on Top Chef: Colorado. They would be heading to Telluride after this challenge, so a final challenge in Colorado. The dishes would be served to the Governor of Colorado.

Tasting

After getting lectured by Tom Colicchio during prep time about how they all need to step it up or he may bring back two chefs from Last Chance Kitchen, it was time to serve the food. The judges had arrived and the serving began.

Joe – Graham said it showed a huge amount of constraint from him. Tom said this was the food they have been begging him for all season long.

Adrienne – Tom said the dish is tasty. They said she did a great job seasoning it. Tom said she is starting to figure out her own voice.

Carrie – They said all the flavors came together into a satisfying bite. Padma said it was the best plate of food she has had. Tom said she put together a nice plate of food.

Bruce – Tom said it is over-seasoned and the barley is undercooked. Graham said it does not feel like the Bruce they know and it was uninspired.

Chris – They said the skin was not crispy, but the trout was cooked well. Padma said it was very dry. They said the filling on the ravioli was very off.

Paul Trantow / Bravo

Judges’ Table

The chefs on Top Chef Season 15 returned in front of the judges. The dishes that stood out tonight came from Joe, Carrie, and Adrienne. They seemed to enjoy all of the dishes, but the winning chef tonight is Joe. All three of the chefs are headed to the finals. The least favorite dishes of the night came from Bruce and Chris. After some discussion, the losing chef tonight was Bruce, as he was eliminated and headed to Last Chance Kitchen.

Top Chef: Colorado airs on Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.