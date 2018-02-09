Britney Spears Squats, Bends, And Does The Splits In New Instagram Video That Shows Her Flexibility

Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram late Thursday of her working out from what appears to be her home gym. The pop sensation had over 575,000 likes and more than 5,200 comments within an hour. The “Toxic” singer’s video immediately served as an inspiration to many of her 18.6 million followers. When they saw Britney exercising to one of her songs wearing pink polka-dotted shorts with a matching sports bra, they saw the results of her hard work — and how fit she truly is. Talk about busting some serious moves that only a fit individual can accomplish.

“Gearing up for summer!!!” Britney Spears captioned the video.

In the video, Spears is working with dumb bells as she performs several repetitions of lifts, squats, and lunges. In the next clip, she executes a back bend before she’s seen doing the splits. Her flexibility is impressive to say the least.

Fans flooded her with comments of admiration and praise for all of her hard work. The 36-year-old is looking better than ever these days. Although she says she’s “gearing up” for summer, she clearly already has a summer body. She posted several photos of herself in a bikini during her vacation to Hawaii with her sons, Sean and Jayden. The overwhelming consensus among her fans would be that she’s definitely there.

Britney posted a gym selfie a few weeks ago that showed her working out. She wrote that she loves “cardio and sweating, but overdoing anything just isn’t good.”

Britney has enjoyed taking some time off to spend with her kids and is back to resuming her workout schedule.

The singer probably gets some good advice from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who’s a fitness trainer as well as a model. The two met on the set of her music video, “Slumber Party,” in 2016. Britney shared a photo of them together to celebrate being a couple for over a year now. She expressed that Sam inspires her to be a better person.

As People reported, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were almost a “missed connection.” Britney said in a 2017 radio interview that she found his phone number in her bag five months after their first meeting.