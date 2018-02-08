Ed Westwick’s Girlfriend Jessica Serfaty Shares Details Of Romantic Surprise Date

Things seem to be going just fine for Ed Westwick and girlfriend Jessica Serfaty. The couple is coming up on their one year anniversary, and have remained strong after three women claimed sexual assault against the actor in November.

Ed has stayed off social media since the allegations arose, but Jessica has maintained a steady presence on her Instagram account. The former America’s Next Top Model contestant has not shared a photo of Ed on her page since defending him immediately after news of his alleged assault broke, but she frequently hints at their time together.

That’s just what Jessica did Saturday when she shared an Instagram story detailing a special date Ed took her on. According to the model, the date was a surprise and she decided to take her fans along with them on the romantic outing.

Ed surprised Jessica with a candle-making date, who documented the entire process for her followers. The Instagram story can still be seen on Jessica’s page, as she pinned it to the top of her profile.

“Today was a surprise date. Watch the story to see what he planned,” Jessica captioned the beginning of the story.

“Welcome to candle making 101,” the next image read.

Jessica can be seen browsing a shelf of scents in a vintage candle shop. The next image showed close-ups of different scents, and Jessica picked out Venice Breeze and Vanilla Breeze. In the next shot, fans got a glimpse of Ed and Jessica’s concoctions as they added colors to their scents. Ed’s hand holding his cup is the only cameo from the Gossip Girl alum.

The next photo showed Jessica designing the packaging of her candle. She tried to draw a crescent moon but failed. Instead, Jessica opted to kiss hers and Ed’s packaging leaving red lip marks on the boxes. The final photo in the story shows Jessica holding her finished product in the air like Simba on Pride Rock.

Nobody puts baby in a corner. A post shared by Jessica Michél Serfaty (@jessicamichel) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:26pm PST

The surprise date was all the reassurance Ed fans needed to know the couple was still doing well. They are rarely seen out in public together but were snapped by paparazzi back in January, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Fans also fill comment sections on Jessica’s Instagram with questions regarding the couple and their current status. The 26-year-old has been good about leaving subtle clues for her fans ensuring that they are just fine.