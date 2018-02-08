Carrie Underwood Shares A Hilarious Look At Her 2-Year-Old Son’s Painting Of Her

Carrie Underwood is giving fans a look at how her son Isaiah – who will turn 3-years-old on February 27 – really sees her. The mom of one shared a hilarious look at some of little Isaiah’s artwork on Instagram on February 8 after the toddler attempted to paint his mom.

The photo Carrie showed off to her more than 6.8 million Instagram followers this week showed a painting Isaiah recently did and revealed a very unique take what he thinks the country star’s hair looks like.

The paper featured a brown paint scribble alongside the words, “Mom’s Hair – Isaiah.”

Underwood then joked about her son’s impressionist painting being just a little different to his mom’s actual gorgeous blonde locks in the caption.

“Isaiah painted this…” she told her followers on Instagram, before joking, “yeah, that’s pretty accurate…”

Fans then joked about little Isaiah’s attempts to immortalize his mom and her hair in a painting, leaving sweet comments for Carrie after she shared her 2-year-old’s artsy moment with the entire world.

“Kids are hilarious! This is precious,” Instagram user @roadtripgals told the star in the comments section. “This [is] sooo cute!” @momodier153 then wrote on the social media site, “It’s magical the way [they] are seeing things!”

Another fan then sweetly told the star, “@carrieunderwood those are the priceless pieces of art we cherish the most as a mother” alongside a heart emoji, while another wrote after seeing the unique painting, “Haha! Too cute! Mom life is the best life.”

Carrie’s sweet look into her life at home with her little man comes shortly after she gave fans another look into her personal life, giving her Instagram followers a glimpse at her husband Mike Fisher reading Bible stories to the 2-year-old last month.

Isaiah impressively recounted the names of a number of animals as Fisher read the story of Noah’s Arc to him, to which Underwood sweetly wrote in the caption, “Story time with Daddy… Learning about Noah… and my heart melts…”

No doubt the country star – who’s still recovering from a November fall that left her with a broken right wrist and 40 to 50 stitches in her face – is now focused on her son’s next big birthday, as Underwood’s adorable only child will be turning 3-years-old at the end of the month.

Though Carrie hasn’t publicly revealed if she and Mike have any big plans for Isaiah’s third birthday just yet, last year she shared the most adorable message for her son on Instagram while sharing a photo of him playing with a pink balloon.

Telling fans that her son was “getting so big,” Underwood wrote in celebration of his second birthday in February 2017, “On one hand, it’s so fun to see him learn and grow but on the other, it’s all happening so fast!”

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“Happy birthday, little monkey! You are my world… my heart… and I thank God for you each and every day!” Carrie then continued of her little man alongside the family snap. “The two years you have been on this earth have been the best of our lives!”

She then signed off the message from herself and her husband of seven years, writing, “Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”

Carrie Underwood’s artwork peek comes just one day after Us Weekly reported that she and husband Mike are allegedly looking to expand their family of three to a family of four. The site claimed this week that the couple are allegedly now “trying” for another baby.