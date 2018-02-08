‘Knightfall’ Season 1 Finale: Recap Of Episode 10, ‘Do You See The Blue?’

Here’s the recap for Episode 10 of the Knightfall Season 1 finale.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 10 (titled “Do You See The Blue?”) of History Channel’s Knightfall Season 1. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 9 of Knightfall ended with Landry (Tom Cullen) receiving a blow to the knee by Gawain (Padraic Delaney). The Season 1 finale episode opens with Landry still screaming in agony. He is quickly taken away and patched up. While he is still injured, it appears the blow was much less substantial than first thought.

This is a good thing because Landry needs to prepare for battle in Episode 10 of Knightfall.

While Pope Boniface (Jim Carter) has pardoned Landry thanks to something his mother told him–and, no, the audience is still not privy to this information–King Philip (Ed Stoppard) is granting him no such favors. Episode 10 of Knightfall sees William De Nogaret (Julian Ovenden) and Philip organize to have the Templars–and, more importantly to Philip, Landry–lured back to Paris. Once they are in the forest of Versailles, Philip’s group will assassinate Landry’s group. Having the Holy Grail is the perfect reason for Landry and his group to seek it out in Paris. Luckily, De Nogaret sent in the female assassin to secure it.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

Landry, who is eager to fall into De Nogaret’s trap in Episode 10 of Knightfall asks the Grand Master, Jacques (Robert Pugh), for help now that the Pope is backing him. However, the Grand Master will not send his men to help him. So, Landry’s small group leave for Paris.

King Philip tries to make amends with his wife for what he did to her and her handmaiden, Sophie (Amelia Clarkson), in Episode 9 of Knightfall. This does little to sway Joan (Olivia Ross), so Philip resorts to telling his wife that it doesn’t matter anyway because he owns her.

Later in Episode 10 of Knightfall, when Joan is getting a check up on the baby, she overhears her doctor being asked to help out in a battle that will occur in the forest of Versailles. So much detail is included in the conversation that viewers can safely assume Joan is supposed to overhear all of it.

Joan then tries to make amends with her husband in order to stop the attack on Landry’s group. When Philip doesn’t fall for this, she knocks him out cold with a candlestick, takes the Holy Grail, and rides off to find Landry.

Queen Joan makes it to Landry’s camp just in time to tell him about the plot. However, the queen has gone into premature labor and is carted off on a stretcher to a safer spot while the battle plays out.

King Philip’s mercenaries turn up, headed by Gawain. He has not only swapped sides in Episode 10 of Knightfall but is happy to point out that he is now a much better warrior thanks to the royal doctor and a knee brace.

The battle commences and it becomes clear that Landry’s group is outnumbered. Alongside this dilemma, Joan is in serious labor now and her group has to stop and tend to her before they can get a safe distance from all of the fighting.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

Landry is eventually goaded to approaching Gawain in the Season 1 finale of Knightfall, which leads to him being surrounded by Philip’s group. He is discretely removed from the main battle and King Philip jumps into the circle to settle the score with the man who slept with his wife.

While Landry sticks up for himself to start with, his injured knee eventually means Philip gets the upper hand. Landry is severely beaten, as a result of this.

As for Joan, she is also having a tough time in the latest episode of Knightfall. The battle has encroached to where she is. Hearing that King Philip has singled out Landry, she staggers off to find them once the battle envelops the Templars alongside her.

Landry is horrified to see Joan when she finally arrives. She begs Philip to spare Landry’s life. The king decides he will do as his wife says, but then stabs Joan through and leaves her to die while Landry looks on.

In the midst of all this agony, the Grand Master turns up with his army and makes short work of Philip’s army.

But, it is too late for Joan. She knows she is dying too. A distraught Landry grabs the Holy Grail from her bag and fills it with water in an attempt to save her life. This doesn’t work and he throws the cup away, shattering it against a tree. However, the baby is saved and Landry is left holding his daughter while Joan is buried along with the fallen Templar Knights.

While all this sadness is playing out in the Season 1 finale episode of Knightfall, a Templar called Berenger (Peter O’Meara) finds the broken shards of the Holy Grail, extracts a small scroll from the base of it and reads it. While it is not in modern day English, the fact that Landry’s name is written is red has got to be significant. Berenger then swallows the scroll for safekeeping.

While there has been no official word from History Channel yet about Knightfall being renewed, SpoilerTV has suggested Season 2 will go ahead and that production will commence in April.