Watch Timberwolves Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Time, Channels, & Odds

Cleveland fans will be hoping when they watch Timberwolves vs. Cavs live streaming online and television coverage tonight that their team will end their recent struggles. They’ll host Minnesota at Quicken Loans Arena after suffering back-to-back losses to the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic. Here are the latest details for tonight’s game including who the favorites to win are, what time the game starts, and how to watch the Timberwolves vs. Cavs live streaming online.

As reported by NBA.com on Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-22) fell 116-88 to the Magic last night despite having a 19-1 record against Orlando over their last 20 meetings. Last night’s matchup saw head coach leave the game due to being sick. However, Lue’s sickness was an “undisclosed illness” that had him leave during the second quarter. In addition to that, power forward Kevin Love will remain out of actions for up to two months, leaving Cleveland looking for answers up front.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-22) are on a two-game winning streak and have won three of their last five games. However, their two losses both came on the road, one of which was to a below.500 Atlanta Hawks team. Still, Minnesota comes into this game with 109 points per game as their scoring average while holding opponents to 105.7 points a game. They’ll hope to take advantage of a struggling Cavs team in order to boost their record in the Western Conference.

One key to bouncing back is figuring out a way to slow down the big KAT in tonight’s #CavsWolves contest.@keybank’s 5 KEYS → https://t.co/BsnSA39oxL pic.twitter.com/TEUwLQbjIJ — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 7, 2018

Despite the recent losses, the oddsmakers still like the Cavs to win tonight’s home game. Odds Shark has a consensus point spread of 3.5 points in favor of Cleveland with an over/under of 224.5 points. For moneyline bettors, the Cavaliers are -155 to -165 favorites with Minnesota as +135 to +145 underdogs. While the Cavs are 7-3 in these teams’ last 10 meetings, Minnesota is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. However, the Wolves are just 2-7 ATS in their last nine away games.

Wednesday night’s Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time. This game will be televised nationally thanks to the ESPN network, but will also be on Fox Sports Ohio and Fox Sports North. Cable and satellite subscribers who have ESPN as part of their channel lineup will be able to watch the Timberwolves vs. Cavs live streaming online through the WatchESPN website or apps. Fox Sports viewers can watch using the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps.

LeBron on if the @cavs can snap out of this funk: "We gotta continue to be positive and continue to push forward." #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/jo26sGrren — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) February 7, 2018

For those viewers without cable or satellite television access, there are other ways to watch the Timberwolves vs. Cavs live streaming. One of those is SlingTV which offers a one-week free trial at Sling.com. Another viable option is a five-day free trial of any of the four PlayStation Vue channel packages which include ESPN on them. Other services to check out which may have ESPN as part of free trial offers are YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV with more information available at those respective websites.