‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Next Two Weeks: Flash Drive Found, Anna Chases Henrik, Friz Wedding

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the next two weeks build to an explosive event in Port Charles that coincides with a long-awaited wedding and a milestone GH episode. Starting Monday, February 12, everything changes for the Quartermaine twins as events are set in motion that will finally leave each with their own memories, but that could destroy relationships. The mayoral race kicks into high gear, although social media response shows most GH fans aren’t interested in this plot. The Traitor is soon exposed, and lives are rocked.

First, a note on some inaccurate sweeps speculations running wild online. One blog known for fan fiction is botching dates to upset fans. Kiki is not injured, nor is Spinelli saving her life from the “act of God” next week as that blog site alleges. The big event strikes Port Charles on the 14,000th episode from February 22-23, not next week. SheKnows Soaps GH spoilers confirm these dates. Also, Andre is not back for Traitor drama as the blog states. Instead, it’s about Drew’s memory recovery. Read the recent ABC Soaps In Depth and this week’s Soap Digest to confirm and browse the spoilers below for an accurate look at the next two weeks’ action for February 12 through 23.

The missing money is the least of Mike's problems, West Coast. Will Sonny be able to make sense of the situation? A brand-new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/U8ZTWgozms — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 6, 2018

General Hospital Spoilers Week Of February 12

As we head into next week, Port Charles is close to finding out Peter August (Wes Ramsey) is the Traitor, Henrik Faison, but he’s also not a wicked villain as some have speculated without evidence. In fact, he risked his own life to save Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and risks himself again this week when he leaves the flash drive where it can be found by Jason so that Drew Cain’s (Billy Miller) memories can be restored. Also, Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) is left reeling by some that blame her, in part, for Nathan’s death.

Next Week, Mike Comes Home – Drew Has Questions

Also, next week, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) brings Mike Corbin (Max Gail) home with him once he realizes his dad has a looming medical issue affecting his memory. Drew corners Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) with questions about his upcoming marriage to Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). No doubt, threats will be issued, but Drew can’t stop the wedding. On Monday, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) share fond memories of Nathan West (Ryan Paevey).

Can Jason ever smooth things over with Drew and Sam? Find out today – a brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/dtAIYBHm0m — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 1, 2018

Jason Encourages Drew To Take A Risk Next Week

GH spoilers from Soap Central promise that Jason spends time with Jake Webber (Hudson West) on Tuesday, and his son puts him on the spot. Jason finds the flash drive and encourages Drew to get his memories re-mapped so that they can find out more about Henrik. Ava Jerome (Maura West) has high expectations for her first Valentine’s Day with Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen), but she will be disappointed. Ava continues to be plagued by insecurities over her boyfriend and daughter.

Spinelli Back – Helps Kiki With A Problem

The latest General Hospital spoilers have Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) back on Valentine’s Day, and he helps Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) with an issue, but it’s not life or death. Griffin lets Ava down when their February 14 isn’t what she expects, and the hunky doctor is stunned by her snappish behavior. Jason’s not feeling the love when Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco) confronts him about giving Drew the flash drive of his memories. She threatens to cut Jason out of her life if things go badly.

Anna Appeals To Andre To Restore Drew’s Memories

On Thursday of next week, Anna heads to WSB lockup to see Andre to ask him to use the recently found memory stick to re-map Drew’s memories. Griffin may be hesitant to tamper with the man’s brain again. Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is nervous but gets support from Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) and sober pal Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton). The mayoral race hinges on Charles Street’s development, and Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) is set to get his hands dirty soon.

Drew And Jason At A Crossroads

Next Friday, February 16 sees Drew in an uncomfortable situation. He wants his memories restored, but Sam is petrified that he won’t remember her, Scout, or their life together, according to General Hospital spoilers. Ava must take care of Kiki (but again, her life is not in peril). Sonny spends time with Griffin and decides to trust the former priest despite his association with Sonny’s nemesis Ava. Diane relays some info about the mayor’s race that stuns Alexis. Carly encourages Jason to get all the information that he can.

GH Spoilers Week Of February 19

Heading into the following week, General Hospital spoilers on casting from SheKnows Soaps predict that Marc Anthony Samuel is back as Felix DuBois for Liz’s wedding at week’s end. In the meantime, Sonny confides in a friend about his concerns for his dad Mike. Peter has reason to change his mind, but it’s too late. Alexis is caught off guard by a development on Monday, and Jason finds himself pitted against his twin brother as they get closer to Drew’s memory recovery procedure at month’s end.

Kim Intervenes, Ned Makes Bad Choices

As sweeps heat up the week of February 19-23, GH spoilers say Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) steps in and asks a favor. Will Drew loop her in on his memory recovery plans? Kim continues to get closer to Julian Jerome (William deVry), who is neck deep in the fight over Charles Street. Olivia Jerome (Lisa LoCicero) stands by Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) even as he doubles down with no idea he’s aligned himself with a villain who will soon target Port Charles explosively.

Lulu wants to know who Peter August really is on today's @GeneralHospital, but remember — curiosity killed the cat! ???? —> https://t.co/AKAyKFonbt #GH pic.twitter.com/6WKF4Xiez3 — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) February 7, 2018

Drew Needs A Friend – Peter Makes An Appeal

General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 19 also say that Molly Lansing (Halley Pullos) lashes out as her life on Charles Street continues to nosedive thanks to Jim and Ned. Drew can’t trust his brother Jason, so he turns to his BFF Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) as he considers his fate and what to do about recovering his past. Peter appeals to Lulu as we see their relationship deepen, as many in town blame both for their role in the shooting death of Detective West.

General Hospital Spoilers For 14,000th Episode

Sam watches out for a friend that same week while Alexis finds herself in an increasingly precarious position. Kim needs a favor, and it might be that she’s looking for a plus one to attend her new friend Liz’s wedding. That could place Julian at the event. As the week of February 19 wraps, three events collide. It’s the 14,000th GH episode, the Friz wedding, and the act of God. Jim Harvey is fed up waiting on the low-income residents of Charles Street to sign over their property, and he stages a massive explosion. The blast rattles Franco and Liz’s nuptials being held nearby and stuns wedding guests.

Sweeps in Port Charles are in overdrive during the next two weeks. Catch up on GH scoop on a couple swap in the sad aftermath of Nathan’s murder, all the plans for the Friz wedding, Valentin confronting Anna about her child with Faison, and Kim’s love triangle coming soon after Sam rages at Jason over Drew’s memory procedure. Watch ABC every day so you don’t miss a GH moment, and check back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers.