Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Toned Abs In Crop Top While Out With Boyfriend, Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian made as much news for flaunting her toned abs on Monday as she did going on a date with her boyfriend. The 38-year-old reality star was photographed with Younes Bendjima drinking a smoothie in West Hollywood. She had on a cute button-down crop top with long sleeves. The checkered-print top consisted of bright lavender colors and was well-matched with a pair of faded black jeans. The high-waisted denim complemented Kourtney’s crop top and managed to still show off her fit mid-section. Kardashian finished the look with a pair of black ankle boots.

Younes, 24, was wearing a navy Beastie Boys T-shirt, black pants, and black Nike sneakers with bright blue colors on the logo.

TMZ reports that Kourtney and Younes, 24, spent some time together before they left in separate cars.

Daily Mail reports that the jeans Kourtney Kardashian wore with her crop top are $418 Re/Done Straight-Leg Skinny Jeans and are currently sold out. The website reveals that a similar pair can be purchased from Barneys.

People reports that Kourtney and Younes met up with Kendall Jenner later on for dinner at Nobu Malibu. Everyone was out three days after Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first baby. According to the report, Kylie has grown closer to her older sister since she found out she was pregnant. Being the mother of three children certainly qualifies Kourtney as someone who knows a thing or two about parenting.

A source told the magazine that Kylie has always been tight with Khloe, but she turned to Kourtney more when she was pregnant. The insider explained that Kylie has always thought Kourtney is a great “hands-on mom,” which is something she strives to be herself.

A second source said Kourtney is encouraging her younger sister to adopt a more natural and organic lifestyle. Jenner will take Kardashian’s advice by using organic diapers and ointment.

Rumors about Kourtney Kardashian having a baby with Younes Bendjima were debunked by Gossip Cop on Monday. The celebrity surveillance site busted a Life & Style article claiming Kardashian was pregnant with her fourth child. A Kardashian source informed the website that the article was false.