Matt Lauer’s estranged wife, Annette Roque, was spotted in Amsterdam, having lunch with a girlfriend. Page Six TV obtained exclusive photos of Roque, who wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. The site pointed out that Roque looked “relaxed and happy,” as opposed to frail, tired, and stressed, which is how she has looked for weeks, ever since her husband’s firing from NBC’s Today.

Lauer has been accused of sexual misconduct by a few women and ended up losing his job. Aside from his tarnished image, his marriage is said to be in serious trouble, and sources say that he and Roque are going to divorce. In fact, Page Six TV reports that divorce proceedings are already underway. Sources have told the site that Lauer and Roque are trying to work things out as far as real estate and custody before filing paperwork. However, sources say that there are lawyers involved and things are moving steadily in that direction. They just want to get all of their ducks in a row, so to speak, so that they can do things as privately — and as quickly — as possible.

Lauer and Roque’s relationship had reportedly been strained for years, long before these sexual misconduct claims surfaced. She has spent a great deal of time in the Hamptons with the couple’s children and was only seen out with her husband on rare occasions. Lauer lived in the city so that he could be close to work, and Roque sort of did her own thing, caring for her kids and what-not.

Once Lauer’s sexual misconduct scandal came to light, it pushed Roque to end her relationship with him. Some would even say that it was the final straw.

Jemal Countess / Getty Images

As for why Roque chose to sneak away to Amsterdam, her family lives there and she has a good support network there. She has been leaning on her family and friends during this challenging time and has been trying to stay strong for her children. Obviously, this is something that affects their whole family, so she is doing the best that she can.

You can watch Page Six TV’s report on Annette Roque in the video below.